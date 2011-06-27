Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Sleeper - you won't see another
This is the ultimate hauler. I use it for my daily commuter car and weekend trips with family and dog. Why get an SUV when this does it all. Looked at the Porsche SUV - but it had less room and was not as fast. Handles fantastically, but no too jarring unless the handling set on hardest setting. The best part is I will probably never see another one going the other way on the road.
What an awesome machine
This is my first review I ever write on any car. I have owned more than a dozen sports car throughout my life, and I bought my 08 Mercedes E63 AMG 2 years ago. Until now, the power of this car still surprises me. I have owned more than 4 BMW M cars, until my first MB car before this one, which was the 1999 E55 AMG. I must say that I originally bought my E55 based on a good deal solely (my previous M car had really drained me and I took a loss when I sold it), and I did not know much about these cars, as all BMW fans will tell you, MB is a "Grandpa" car (nothing close by the way), but I was also just sick of pouring endless money in my 04 BMW M3 (within 6 months it was driven 3000miles only with more than 4k$ in repairs, and not once tracked). I took that E55 monthly to the drift track for more than a year, expecting it to fail at any moment, and drove the car to an astounding 287,xxx miles, with ALL components remaining stock expect for the water pump. The car was so reliable and with so much power, but it was time to upgrade as the body style was getting old, that is when I finally decided to upgrade to the w211 model. And man, was I surprised, it is like a somebody stuffed an angry a T-Rex under the bonnet. Superb acceleration, and brute force, I have taken out, from a full stop, more than 3 Lambos (Gallardo I should say), countless Maseratis and the likes by just pushing on the gas. Forget the power, but the styling is great, and the massive 6.3L naturally aspirated was more attractive to me than all the turbo systems they introduced in their later models, or superchargers before. I cannot stress how comfortable this car is, and if you control yourself enough to drive it normally (which is very hard with the engine rumble and people wanting to challenge you all the time), it is surprisingly good on gas at more than 25mpg on highway. I have to mention couple of things though, as all MBs, the AC vents just do not follow your command, it just blows sporadically across all vents (I had that same problem with E55, although not as noticeable), but I also heard of this with most MB owners I have met (I guess cooling is not a priority in Germany, but man we're in Texas, it would be nice to have Gulf Specs cars here (Gulf specs are cars that are sold in places like Dubai for example, and they come with bigger Radiators, compressors, water pump.... to deal with the desert heat), especially because mine is Black on Black. I noticed a big difference in cooling when I drove one there, the oil temperature would not bulge over 100c, while here it routinely goes to 113c, driving normally, with more temperate weather. Also, although my E55 had 287,xxx miles in the end before I sold it, the suspension was still stock !! Yes, stock. All bushings, control arms... except for the shocks, were stock and surprisingly holding pretty well after years of driving and putting more than 70k miles on the car. The w211 seems to have more sensitive suspension, I'm not sure if this is because of the air-shocks, that put more strain on the suspension for the sake of your comfort, or just the brute force that this car puts into action, you feel like the front end is going to lift in the air. Also, everybody that lives in Houston knows what kind of obscenity they call roads here, really embarrassing, but most of my bushings were nearing the end of their lives at 68,xxx miles which not a lot. These are the only draw backs I have noticed so far, but it will take a lot more to get me off this car, and I am planning to keep driving it past my old one and more.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Wow
I am so happy with my E63. It has awesome power, yet it's a comfortable ride for cruising. The car is versatile, and flexible. I've owned 3 MBs now, and this car is by far the best I've ever had. What a rock solid car.
Great performance in a beautiful package
Have about 2000 miles on my 2008 E63 and have enjoyed every minute of it. Late 60's engine performance in a luxury sedan that is so quiet you sometimes wonder if the engine is running. Really like the styling. A sporty look while still retaining its MB historic look. More options than one has time to learn in one year. I am still reading the very hefty manual but every day controls are intuitive and easy to navigate without a manual. This is my first Mercedes and I waited for the 2008 model in Iridium Silver Metallic to pull the trigger. Everyone should own a car like this once in their lifetime. A perfect blend of sports car performance with the prowess of a well respected luxury sedan.
63 Benz
When I purchased this 63 Benz in 2012 was a bit spectacle of this high end vehicle with everyone letting me know that to maintain this 63 Benz was going to be very expensive but it turned out to be regular wear and tear thanks to GOD, and maintenance ,oil change and fluids, my feelings since I got it haven't changed, every time I'm walking up to it just simply love it, no regrets what's so ever, was planning on trading it for a suv because I have grandchildren now but just going to get an additional vehicle, just love this 63 Benz, GOD BLESS. .....
