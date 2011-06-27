Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

Happy with E320 wagon slo456 , 04/03/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This has turned out to be an excellent purchase choice for a luxury car. Went with a wagon instead of a sedan and very happy to have done so. Much more flexible, better ride and handling. Constant 24 to 26 mpg on daily 30 mile freeway commute. Best mileage on long trips around 28 to 29 mpg. The electric rear tailgate door is a must. Makes grocery trips and other loading with hands full a breeze. Very comfortable ride and handling in town and out on the open road. Report Abuse

Super car Marge Grimm , 04/10/2016 E500 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (5.0L 8cyl 5A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Reliable, very comfortable and a lot of engine performance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best car I've ever owned beachbumm , 01/13/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my second E-320. Both are fine cars, but the 2005 is clearly the superior machine. I think the best one-word description for this car is "precision". It is fun to drive and does exactly what I expect. In the first six months of ownership there have been no problems at all. Having suffered quality issues in recent years, Mercedes has returned to the high standards of old with a car which seems nearly bulletproof.

Teutonic Elegance.....but will it last? Don Levison , 08/25/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My wife and I both love the car. Although a utilitarian vehicle, we sometimes think we're driving a sports car. The interior comfort, ride and handling can't be beat. Our car was described by Mercedes technicians and sales reps as "bullet proof". Mechanically, it has been, but if only they had kept the electronics simple and more reliable. The car regularly flashes inappropriate warning lights on the dash, emits "beeps" while driving with no known reason and the satellite radio has been erratic and unreliable. To check the oil level, you need to access the owners manual and go through a series of commands to reach the correct screen. Overall, a great car. We just hope it holds up.