Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Still fast and a headturner after 4 yrs.
After leasing my 2005 E500, I decided to keep it. And I don't regret it. I love this car! It's black with chrome wheels and gets a lot of attention. I have not had any major problems. Other than the scheduled maintenance, I took it in for an AC glitch. I love the luxury equipments that came standard. From the GPS and satellite to the pulsating seats and xenon headlamps. And this bad boy gets excellent gas mileage. I averaged 29.6 mpg on the highway last month, on a trip to San Francisco. City epa averages around 18- 20 mpg. I'll be keeping this till the next E Class comes out.
Works for me
I love this car. After owning it for 2.5 years, it's been in the shop once, for an oil change. Absolutely nothing has gone wrong. A very fast car with just the right balance between race car performance/handling and luxury tourist. Gas mileage on the highway going 75 mph with A/C on around 27 mpg and city around 16 mpg which is amazing considering the large fast engine.
After first year - BEWARE
This is a warning to anyone looking for a 2004 or 2005 E320. It is well known in the auto world about the problems with this model and Mercedes in general right now. It is basically an electronic nightmare. Since January of 2004, I have had the following replaced - rear door lock, instrument cluster (in speedometer), brain for the Dynamic Seats, 2- rain sensors, Command Center/GPS, 6 CD-player, brake issues. All of this in 11 months! It is a beautiful car and rides wonderfully and has some neat extras but you really need to think hard before buying this car. This is my first Mercedes and after paying $57,000 I am at a loss for words. Please take my words to heart - BEWARE.
You've gotta love it!
This has got to be one of the most invigorating driving experiences I have ever had. This car is as much fun to drive as it is to look at. With DVD Navigation and Satellite Radio (Sirius) you have one of life greatest pleasures getting from one destination to another. The Harmen Karden stereo has such a vibrant sound. All in all -- a great driving experience
The Best E Class I've had yet
I've driven this car for two years, and it is the best E Class yet. It is fun to drive, and with four snow tires it is very good in the snow. I am going to get a E550 4Matic. I got 23 mpg on the highway with the air conditioner running and 16-17 mpg around town.
