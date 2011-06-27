Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Most Fun to Drive (Still is.)
The 2005 E320 CDI is the most fun to drive car that I've ever owned in my short 70 years. This car was made to be driven and driven hard! I've owned four Mercedes vehicles-1 gas and 3 diesels and the 2005 E320 CDI is the fastest and nearly has the most torque of the three. I absolutely love to drive this car. It literally is as solid as a rock. It tracks down the highway like an arrow and when I pass a semi at highway speeds (or a little more) it doesn't waver one single millimeter. I sometimes take it out on the Interstate and drive it just for the fun of it. I LOVE THIS CAR!
A Great Ride So Far
We bought our 05 CDI with 48K on it 1 year ago tomorrow so I thought this would be a good time to right a review since I came here to read a bunch before I bought it. This car is a joy to drive and has been nothing but great for us. We downsized from an 07 Suburban because we really didn't need the room anymore and the Suburban is hard to give up if you've ever driven one. Great mileage, pretty much 28 in town and 35-37ish highway. This car feels safe, drives great, is quiet and has been bulletproof. I had one service issue, a door lock problem. The extended warranty covered it for 100 bucks. Drive one and put your foot into it. The diesel torque will put a smile on your face, I promise.
Outstanding automobile
This is my third MB. It is the best auto I have ever owned or driven. My wife and all who have driven it, rate it as the best drive and ride they have experienced. Mileage is fantastic. A 1000 mi. trip, with 900 miles of turnpike driving resulted in 35.9 mpg as measured with fill to cap to start and fill to cap at finish
Best car I have ever owned!
Totally trouble free. This car has been as reliable as my Honda (no small feat!). 36MPG on the highway at 70 mph. Quiet, passengers have no idea it is a diesel. Performance is better than the gasoline version of the same car. This is the last year with the straight 6 mercedes diesel, as bullet-proof a motor as Mercedes has ever made. I would never consider buying another Mercedes that wasn't a diesel.
Car Performance
Car when running correctly was wonderful, but had it in 11 times for major problems, 0 rings replaced twice, two fuel line leaks, transmission went out, and on and on. Lots of keyless go problems. Mercedes would not extend warranty for me. Dealership was very good in handling these problems, but Mercedes would not stand behind product
