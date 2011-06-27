Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

First Mercedes (and won't be my last) Mountainman , 06/02/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My wife and I test drove a new one in 2001 and came away impressed but plumped for a (cheaper) Volvo Cross Country (since sold) instead. In the summer of 2008 I began searching for a clean used 2001-2003 E320 wagon I could park at our vacation home. Eventually I found a pre-CPO car in the rare Pewter/Oyster combination (only available in 2003) which I wasn't entirely sure about at first but have since grown to love. I have now owned the car for 9 months and I'm very satisfied with my purchase and should I ever decide to sell I expect to recoup most of my (not considerable) outlay for this unexpected headturner. Report Abuse

classy wagon drkandylandmo , 11/09/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this is a great wagon, which rides like a sedan. it is beautiful both inside and out. i dreaded ever having to get another suv,so this is my second mercedes e320 wagon. i loved the first one and so far this has surpassed my expectations. it is functional, gorgeous, and practical. the only negative might be that the brakes are little too sensitive to touch(or perhaps it's my lead foot).

Build to last Kostas , 07/26/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A real solid car. Extremely reliable, I've put 48,000 in 2 years and the only thing I am doing is the scheduled maintenace, and changed tires once. I will keep untill it falls apart.

Perfection wondertopcat , 02/24/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful The new E320 takes what was already one of the world's premier vehicles to the next level. It is the perfect combination of luxury, safety, and performance. You get a feeling a absolute solidity when driving the new E320, a heavy feeling, yet handling is light and effortless. The exterior styling is clearly contemporary, while at the same time, timeless and sophisticated. Nothing about the design is out of tune, which cannot be said of some of its competitors such as the new BMW 7-series.