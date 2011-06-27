Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews
11 year old E320 Avantguarde
I purchased this car from a dealer that had it sitting for 4 years. It had a few minor problems that I have repaired myself. This car is the family favorite by far, its very fun to drive. We just took a 2000 mile round trip at 75-80 MPH and got 30 MPG !!!. I have never ridden or driven a vehicle that rides or handles like this car. My wife LOVES this car. The problems we've had are minor and easily repaired by myself and the prices for parts are not any different than my Ford diesel truck or my Jeep. Just shop around, google is your friend.
Saved my Life
I purchased a pre-owned 2003 Mercedes- Benz E320 from a collegue in April of 2005. It had 23000 miles, but it was in great shape (save a broken cupholder). In August of 2005, while stopped in traffic on the way to Cape Cod, a Chevy Blazer traveling at approximately 75 miles an hour stuck the rear of my E320. I can't really remember it, but my car flipped 5 times, landing roof down, in the middle of the interstate. I should be dead. Instead, I walked out with nothing but a couple of bruised ribs & a new outlook on life. Look at the negative reviews---all arbitrary complaints about little inconveniences. Mercedes-Benz. saved my life. The safest car on the road. BMW cannot even touch M-B safety.
bought used 11 year old 2003 e500
This car has been amazing. I have sunk some money into it while I have owned it for 5 years but have also driven it from 90,000 miles at purchase in 2014 and it just turned 245,000 today as I regularly drove it 100mph on a 900 mile weekend trip. I bought this car when it was 11 years old in 2014 for about $8.500. it is now 2019 and with the mileage it has on it is likely worth about $500 if I were to trade it in. Instead I happily continue to own it , occasionally throw a few hundred bucks into it and enjoy it as it is considerably faster and more comfortable than 97% of the other vehicles on the road.
Olden, but Golden - Bought it with 156,000 Miles
I bought this used in October 2014. Only thing I have done to it is oil change, Gas to ac unit and it has been running great. Yes maintenance is higher than other cars, but other cars don't compare. Do your own research, but I used to have a 1990 420 SEL back in 1998, and it had over 100,000 miles on it. Loved it until I sold it. These cars are great, luxury wise and ride wise. Creature comforts. I can go on..I have 162,000 miles on my E-Class now.
Always Will
Bought my 2003 E320 with 35,000 in August 2007. Also bought an extended warranty through Mercury Insurance out of Oklahoma City for up to 5 additional years or 100,000 miles for $3,000. The warranty paid off. Parkplace Motorcars in Dallas maitained it and I never had to spend any money on it for 5 years other than normal wear and tear. Its been a great car and now has 101,000 miles. Ready to put new Michelin tires now. I intend to keep it unless someone who appreciate a well maintained/documents car and offers me what I can't refuse. My wife drives it like her own baby.
