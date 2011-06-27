Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

Well, it was fun while it lasted. Chris , 06/30/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I absolutely love this car. It's a tank, it seats seven, and gets respectable mileage for such a huge vehicle. I averaged 22-25 mpg. I put it through hell, a Fargo Winter, two Kansas City summers, and many miles of highway driving. Ulrich von Nerdwagen is on life support; a bead clutch in the transmission is toast and reverse is nearly shot. Couple that with either a headgasket or a broken water pump, and I would have to put more than the car is worth into it to keep it running. If they break.. man does it stink. I adore this vehicle, and would stick to W124 chassis exclusively if I had more money to deal with my terrible luck. I'd recommend to anyone. I like having no cupholders... Report Abuse

11 Years and still like new Alan , 09/25/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We have run through six other cars in the time we have owned this car. We took it to Tiawan with us when we lived there. Bullet Proof is all you need to say. Exterior still is fabulous with no rust and shines, the interior leather is tight and the seats seem to be in the same shape they were when new. We change the oil every 5k or so, have replaced muffler, and done brakes. several times. This car has never stranded us. My neighbor with a five year old 300 series car seems older and not as good quality. Our car is definitly better built. I wish they would start building them like this again. Everything works still.

Better Than New BenzGirl , 06/16/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this wagon for the room and MB solid reputation. My husband (2001 Audi driver) is amazed at how well my wagon handles. The engine is smooth and it drives like a new car. Leather seats, carpet and paint job look like new (and I have children who eat in the car). While I have had some annoying repairs (A/C evaporator, engine wiring harness) it still amazes me that the "gadgets" still work (auto seats, windows, locks, lights) after 9 years on the road. Plus, no squeaks or rattles. Find an MB 'enthusiast' mechanic-often know more and are less expensive than a dealer. Would keep it over a new MB-and will pass down when my son turns 16.

Great car - when it isn't broken E320wagon , 06/06/2004 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Having bought two other used Mercedes cars and loving them both, we bought this wagon in June '03 to replace a very worn-out and rusted Camry wagon. This Benz is now 10 years old but doesn't look it -- both the interior and exterior have held up very well. Typical thoughtful Mercedes engineering throughout makes this car an excellent choice for daily hauling/commuting, and the fuel economy is acceptable. Only problem is, this particular wagon has been going to the mechanic on a monthly basis -- something is always breaking.