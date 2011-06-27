Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
CLS-Class Sedan
AMG CLS 63 S 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$96,017*
Total Cash Price
$60,453
CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$97,937*
Total Cash Price
$61,662
CLS 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$131,543*
Total Cash Price
$82,821
CLS 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$135,384*
Total Cash Price
$85,239
CLS 400 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$132,503*
Total Cash Price
$83,425
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 CLS-Class Sedan AMG CLS 63 S 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,588
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$1,735
|$1,787
|$8,431
|Maintenance
|$4,844
|$4,110
|$1,296
|$440
|$4,955
|$15,645
|Repairs
|$1,799
|$1,925
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$2,405
|$10,440
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,194
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,378
|Financing
|$3,251
|$2,615
|$1,935
|$1,211
|$438
|$9,450
|Depreciation
|$13,902
|$6,677
|$5,876
|$5,206
|$4,672
|$36,333
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,902
|$19,403
|$15,380
|$13,413
|$16,919
|$96,017
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 CLS-Class Sedan CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,620
|$1,669
|$1,719
|$1,770
|$1,823
|$8,600
|Maintenance
|$4,941
|$4,192
|$1,322
|$449
|$5,054
|$15,958
|Repairs
|$1,835
|$1,964
|$2,118
|$2,280
|$2,453
|$10,649
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,258
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,446
|Financing
|$3,316
|$2,667
|$1,974
|$1,235
|$447
|$9,639
|Depreciation
|$14,180
|$6,811
|$5,994
|$5,310
|$4,765
|$37,060
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,520
|$19,791
|$15,688
|$13,681
|$17,257
|$97,937
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 CLS-Class Sedan CLS 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,176
|$2,241
|$2,308
|$2,377
|$2,448
|$11,550
|Maintenance
|$6,636
|$5,631
|$1,776
|$603
|$6,788
|$21,434
|Repairs
|$2,465
|$2,637
|$2,844
|$3,062
|$3,295
|$14,303
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,376
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,628
|Financing
|$4,454
|$3,583
|$2,651
|$1,659
|$600
|$12,947
|Depreciation
|$19,046
|$9,147
|$8,050
|$7,132
|$6,401
|$49,776
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,336
|$26,582
|$21,071
|$18,376
|$23,179
|$131,543
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 CLS-Class Sedan CLS 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,239
|$2,307
|$2,376
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$11,888
|Maintenance
|$6,830
|$5,795
|$1,827
|$620
|$6,987
|$22,059
|Repairs
|$2,537
|$2,714
|$2,927
|$3,151
|$3,391
|$14,720
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,504
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,763
|Financing
|$4,584
|$3,687
|$2,728
|$1,708
|$618
|$13,325
|Depreciation
|$19,602
|$9,415
|$8,285
|$7,340
|$6,588
|$51,230
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,572
|$27,358
|$21,686
|$18,912
|$23,856
|$135,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 CLS-Class Sedan CLS 400 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,191
|$2,258
|$2,325
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$11,635
|Maintenance
|$6,685
|$5,672
|$1,788
|$607
|$6,838
|$21,590
|Repairs
|$2,483
|$2,657
|$2,865
|$3,084
|$3,319
|$14,407
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,408
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,662
|Financing
|$4,486
|$3,609
|$2,670
|$1,671
|$604
|$13,041
|Depreciation
|$19,185
|$9,214
|$8,109
|$7,184
|$6,447
|$50,140
|Fuel
|$3,207
|$3,304
|$3,403
|$3,505
|$3,610
|$17,029
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,645
|$26,776
|$21,224
|$18,510
|$23,348
|$132,503
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 CLS-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class in Virginia is:not available
Legal
