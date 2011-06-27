Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Beautiful Car: Horrid Reliablitiy Autooracle , 11/05/2007 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Reliability issues. Climate control: 5 times in the shop for now, and going in now for the 6th. Rough Idle: 4 times. Seat belt motor: 3 times. Driver's seat motor. Rain sensor activating on a dry windshield. Reverse Ttilt for rear view mirror: repaired 4 times. Radio: 2 times. Steer clear. Overall reliability of electrical items is horrid. Report Abuse

This is an excellent choice! Michael Stuart , 10/03/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This car is everything I'd hoped it was. Very powerful and responsive V-8 not only delivers but is comfortable to drive. I'm 6'0" 205lbs and my only comfort issue is that it sits so low that it's a bit difficult to get in and out of

Blown Away Picky , 02/16/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I just bought this car, but drove Lexus, BMW and other MBZ models before purchasing and there is not comparison. It handles amazing and the shifters give it the feel of a manual transmission without the annoying clutch. Feels roomier inside than other models and reeks of luxury and performance. I will have a hard time going down in class of car after this one. It is the most fun car I have driven and it is hard to leave it parked for long.

Best car ever MansBFisHisMercedes , 03/13/2010 9 of 12 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for a couple months now, and I have never been so happy driving it.I'm a BMW person, and when I drove this,I don't think I want to have anything else but a Mercedes.The CLK has a timeless styling, that no other car could match.The pillarless design is genius, reduces blind spots and gives the car that sporty look.The cars performance is great actually,but it could use some more push. The car makes me feel real safe, and when I close the door it makes me feel like I got into a tank.The cars interior is one of the best out there,I got everything but cooled seats and parking sensors. Seats are real plush, and they hold you in in tight turns.The Front logo is my favorite.