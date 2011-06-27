Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
Beautiful Car: Horrid Reliablitiy
Reliability issues. Climate control: 5 times in the shop for now, and going in now for the 6th. Rough Idle: 4 times. Seat belt motor: 3 times. Driver's seat motor. Rain sensor activating on a dry windshield. Reverse Ttilt for rear view mirror: repaired 4 times. Radio: 2 times. Steer clear. Overall reliability of electrical items is horrid.
This is an excellent choice!
This car is everything I'd hoped it was. Very powerful and responsive V-8 not only delivers but is comfortable to drive. I'm 6'0" 205lbs and my only comfort issue is that it sits so low that it's a bit difficult to get in and out of
Blown Away
I just bought this car, but drove Lexus, BMW and other MBZ models before purchasing and there is not comparison. It handles amazing and the shifters give it the feel of a manual transmission without the annoying clutch. Feels roomier inside than other models and reeks of luxury and performance. I will have a hard time going down in class of car after this one. It is the most fun car I have driven and it is hard to leave it parked for long.
Best car ever
I have owned this car for a couple months now, and I have never been so happy driving it.I'm a BMW person, and when I drove this,I don't think I want to have anything else but a Mercedes.The CLK has a timeless styling, that no other car could match.The pillarless design is genius, reduces blind spots and gives the car that sporty look.The cars performance is great actually,but it could use some more push. The car makes me feel real safe, and when I close the door it makes me feel like I got into a tank.The cars interior is one of the best out there,I got everything but cooled seats and parking sensors. Seats are real plush, and they hold you in in tight turns.The Front logo is my favorite.
Style & Class
If you want to handling of BMW, the ride of Lexus, the reliabiltiy and resale of MB, then this is your car. The nice thing too,is that there are not to many of them on the road. It's everything you should expect in a luxury car and this time you get it for a price that's not crazy. Forget the bring Accura's, forget the boxy 5 series BMW, this is perfect for the sophisticated buyer with no kids.
Sponsored cars related to the CLK-Class
Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner