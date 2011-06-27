Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
Classic and Reliable
I purchased my 1999 MB CLK320 with 108,000 miles from a private seller. It was probably the best vehicle I have ever had the pleasure of owning. The Benz has a timeless look to it. It's classic and it's sleek. Don't buy this car if you don't like having an audience watch you drive because this vehicle truly is an eye catcher. Performance wise, I was blown away from the moment I test drove it. The car is fast and powerful. It shifts smoothly and drives strong. There was not one mechanical flaw the entire time I owned it. It was easily the most comfortable car I've ever sat in too! And the technology was great for a '99. I wish I never sold my Mercedes!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Built to Last
Bought this car as a used Starmark auto the year it came out and having driven it for 10 years now I have had almost zero repairs other than standard maintenance. Recently my car was hit hard by another car right at the drivers door and both the car and I were just fine-not the same with their car. This car is a tank that is light on its feet, beautiful to drive and look at and it has performed beyond expectation. Only drawback are the upkeep on the low profile front tires which require changing often.
15 going on 30--A future classic
I picked up my '99 CLK 430 for a song...and at 131,000 miles it runs and drives like new. The interior is flawless, leather seats show no wear and tear whatsoever. Power to spare, which is very evident when pulling onto an interstate vs my prior car, a V6 Accord. However, the Accord's ride was far better, the trade-off of a drivers' car. It is, however, much quieter and despite being 9 years older, feels more solid and well-built (it's German-built, mine has AMG trim) than the Accord. Now the rest of the story--it's a salvage car, was in an accident that took out the drivers' side front fender and bumper. Was repaired and cannot tell it was ever touched, no consequences are evident.
Great fun to drive car
I bought this car about a year and a half ago and have loved driving it. It is a great strong car that always has a little more power when you need it. It is a solid car that continues to impress me. Things do break on the car but it seems to have a backup for everything. The sunroof sometimes stops but pressing the button in a different direction makes it work, then works later just fine. I also had a crankshaft sensor malfunction but was less than 150 dollars to fix. So far great luck with the car and it still looks brand new.
My Bordeaux Red CLK 430 '99
I have only rave reviews for my 430CLK. It has been driven in every situation, has saved me twice from accidents (esp and brake assist) and is now what I would consider therapy. I have only replaced an oxygen sensor early. The only problem that I have encountered is/are the slow and will not close above 85 mph moonroof. It seems (yes, it was replaced once) that the motor for this piece is weak, even my honda civic at 100 mph will close it's moonroof. But this is just a minor inconvenience. The car is beautiful, elegant, swift and safe. I will keep it until it is very very very tired and worn out.
