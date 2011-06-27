2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Peter , 04/19/2020 CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

2 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have always been a fan of Mercedes brand. In 2016 I had a first chance to spent some time with Mercedes GLA, which I leased for one year. I was very disappointed by the car in most aspects. The build quality was poor, but by far the worst part was the extremely noisy diesel engine (its impressive how Mercedes managed to develop 2,2 diesel with all the modern common rail technology that sounded like the tractor from the 60´s). The dual clutch transmission was also not far from tragic. In 2019 I got an interesting offer for the new CLA 220 petrol- I liked the way it look and even the unpleasant experience with GLA did not ruin my love for the Mercedes brand so I bought it I have about 6k miles (10k km) on it now and I unfortunately have to say I really hate the car. Let me start with positives: • the car looks really good, especially from the front (the back is more controversial, the car still has the same problem as the previous generations – thin tires makes it look like its a cheap sedan version intended for the developing markets). • The new MBUX infotainment system is quite good, I really love those large displays and its also a one of the “wow” factors. • I paid extra for the multibeam headlighs, which in most cases work as they should and the amount of light it provides is just amazing. • The engine is really good - Im very surprised – the car is very dynamic and I enjoy driving it fast. The negatives: I know that a lot of people will say - “you bought a cheapest Mercedes, so what do you expect?” but I paid double the price of well equipped VW Golf so I would expect to get at least the quality of the Golf. Unfortunately I don't. Things I hate • double clouch transmission is a joke-I have never in my life had such a bad transmission in a car and my cars included cheapest budget brands. Unfortunately I realized that it is the same transmission I had the experience with in GLA. You can feel each and every downshift and up-shift. Traffic jams are hell on earth with it-it shifts up and down so roughly that I feel like Its having its first driving lesson. When you slowly arrive to the red light and want to accelerate again, you get kicked so badly that I´m some times almost worried that the engine will stall. • Interior rattling – the interior rattles as on 15 years old car. The rattles in the driver side B-pillar started during the first miles. Then the rattling from the passenger back door appeared, then the rattling from the sunglasses compartment, from the passengers B pillar, from the passenger doors.It appears under different temperatures and under different humidity. And of course as it appears randomly and I am not able to replicate it to the dealer. • I got window airbag warning light on twice already. First it was on passenger side, got it fixed by the dealer. A week later the same thing appeared on the drivers side. When I had a test drive in B-class before I bought this car, It had the exact same error on the screen, so apparently this is some kind of whole small platform issue • The rain sensor is very poor. Mercedes has only 2 levels of sensitivity – 1) does not work almost at all, 2) works randomly and usually very bad. Especially at night I end up pushing the manual wipers button all the time • One of the frame-less windows stucked and ended up not going down when opening the doors. The next day from some reason it worked again. • I got already about 5 warnings that the “service A” is due (which is not true and the dealer did not know why the warnings are popping up) • Line assistant in new Mercedes cars (not only a CLA case) is insane – every time you approach the solid line, the car rapidly engages the breakes on the opposite side . This is so rapid that it can cause a heart attack as it feels like you hit some one. As I´m driving in the city, I simply sometimes have to cross the solid line meaning at least 3 times per week I got this shock from the car. • I paid extra for the improved audio system which is still mediocre at best. The subwoofer in the trunk is covered by plastic made out of yogurt caps and every time you play something with a bit of a bass in it, it rattles. • Got plenty of false positive warnings from the parking sensors when arriving to the junctions. • Keyless locking mechanism does not work from time to time • I expected the to be safety benchmark, but its far from that – try to find moose test on YouTube – far bellow average. • the car sits so low you have to almost stop in front of every speed bump • the key is designed in the way that I accidentally open the trunk every time when having it in my pocket and just bent (ok this may be my fault) My passion for Mercedes is definitely gone now. I will never in my life buy another product from this brand, even though I believe that the rest of their portfolio may better.