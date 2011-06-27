Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
CLA-Class Sedan
AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$62,100*
Total Cash Price
$37,756
CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$63,342*
Total Cash Price
$38,511
CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$85,077*
Total Cash Price
$51,726
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 CLA-Class Sedan AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$6,949
|Maintenance
|$843
|$2,890
|$1,663
|$1,730
|$1,856
|$8,982
|Repairs
|$1,122
|$1,715
|$1,850
|$1,993
|$2,146
|$8,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,010
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,174
|Financing
|$2,031
|$1,632
|$1,209
|$757
|$273
|$5,902
|Depreciation
|$8,150
|$3,742
|$3,292
|$2,918
|$2,618
|$20,720
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,075
|$13,026
|$11,152
|$10,628
|$10,219
|$62,100
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 CLA-Class Sedan CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,335
|$1,375
|$1,417
|$1,459
|$1,502
|$7,088
|Maintenance
|$860
|$2,948
|$1,696
|$1,765
|$1,893
|$9,162
|Repairs
|$1,144
|$1,749
|$1,887
|$2,033
|$2,189
|$9,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,050
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,217
|Financing
|$2,072
|$1,665
|$1,233
|$772
|$278
|$6,020
|Depreciation
|$8,313
|$3,817
|$3,358
|$2,976
|$2,670
|$21,134
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,417
|$13,287
|$11,375
|$10,841
|$10,423
|$63,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 CLA-Class Sedan CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,903
|$1,959
|$2,018
|$9,520
|Maintenance
|$1,155
|$3,959
|$2,278
|$2,370
|$2,543
|$12,305
|Repairs
|$1,537
|$2,350
|$2,535
|$2,730
|$2,940
|$12,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,754
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,978
|Financing
|$2,782
|$2,236
|$1,656
|$1,037
|$374
|$8,086
|Depreciation
|$11,166
|$5,127
|$4,510
|$3,998
|$3,587
|$28,386
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,393
|$17,846
|$15,278
|$14,560
|$14,000
|$85,077
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class in Virginia is:not available
