Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
CLA-Class Sedan
CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$47,868*
Total Cash Price
$19,582
CLA 45 AMG 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$64,293*
Total Cash Price
$26,301
CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$46,929*
Total Cash Price
$19,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 CLA-Class Sedan CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$4,858
|Maintenance
|$1,655
|$1,697
|$403
|$3,220
|$2,976
|$9,952
|Repairs
|$1,706
|$1,823
|$1,966
|$2,118
|$2,280
|$9,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,067
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,234
|Financing
|$1,053
|$848
|$626
|$393
|$142
|$3,061
|Depreciation
|$4,577
|$2,005
|$1,765
|$1,565
|$1,405
|$11,316
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$7,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,396
|$8,823
|$7,282
|$9,891
|$9,476
|$47,868
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 CLA-Class Sedan CLA 45 AMG 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$1,384
|$6,525
|Maintenance
|$2,224
|$2,280
|$541
|$4,325
|$3,998
|$13,367
|Repairs
|$2,292
|$2,448
|$2,640
|$2,844
|$3,062
|$13,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,433
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,658
|Financing
|$1,414
|$1,138
|$841
|$527
|$190
|$4,111
|Depreciation
|$6,147
|$2,693
|$2,370
|$2,102
|$1,886
|$15,199
|Fuel
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$2,151
|$10,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,650
|$11,851
|$9,780
|$13,285
|$12,727
|$64,293
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 CLA-Class Sedan CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$4,763
|Maintenance
|$1,623
|$1,664
|$395
|$3,157
|$2,918
|$9,757
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,046
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,210
|Financing
|$1,032
|$831
|$614
|$385
|$139
|$3,001
|Depreciation
|$4,487
|$1,966
|$1,730
|$1,534
|$1,377
|$11,094
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,153
|$8,650
|$7,139
|$9,697
|$9,290
|$46,929
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class in Virginia is:not available
