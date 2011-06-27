Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Much more fun than expected...
After reading various car magazine reviews on the CLA250 4Matic, I was a little nervous about taking delivery of my Mountain Gray/Brown leather specially ordered vehicle. After almost two years I still love driving this car every day! The power is great especially in sports mode, but driving in the city, I don't need to gun it from stop light to stop light. Mileage on the road is close to 35mpg! Comfortable, safe and a blast to drive. I'll get another after this lease ends!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Brilliant Car! We love it, but not for everyone. . .
Upon my initial drive of CLA 250, the cabin was smaller and less traditional than any benz I had driven or rode in before, so much that the wife and I could not fall in complete love with it at first test drive. If you think of this as a sporty coupe, you will be fine. Need a roomy sedan? Look elsewhere. Proceeded to drive the A3, & BMW 320i. Truly liked each of these cars for different reasons, A3 was very fun to drive, lacked many standard comforts, VW ride 320i was a great, more solid traditional sedan, but short on innovation and a stingy w/ add ons. More same old. Drives great imo. The CLA resonated with us more after driving others in the price. We bought the CLA. Very pleased!
Best Compact Luxary Car in its Class.
A lot of what you read out there is this car versus another car that is not in its class. You cannot fairly compare this car to, say, a BMW 320 or a Mercedes C300. This is a compact luxury coupe that happens to have 4 doors. It is not a closer to mid-sized sedan like the ones mentioned above. Keep that in mind when you read peoples reviews. The CLA250 is in a niche (test) market. The only real direct competitors at this time are the Acura ILX, BMW 228, and Audi A3. The BMW 228 is a 2 door, so that isn't exactly the same class. Nevertheless, these cars are aimed at people that want a lower price point luxury vehicle with great fuel economy and smaller dimensions. Lexus, Infiniti, etc., don't make a competitor vehicle. Maybe you could throw in maxed out Altima's, Camry's, and Accord's, but that would be a stretch to call those luxury vehicles. Having said all that, the CLA 250 is a fantastic car in its class. The interior feels very premium at this price point. The console layout is great and feels like modern premium. Its well thought out and has all the right touches one would expect in a luxury vehicle. The BMW feels antiquated by comparison, while the Audi is just plain terrible. The Acura ILX actually has the next best console/cockpit layout and feel after the CLA250. The front seating on all four cars are what one would expect in a compact luxury car. If you are much taller than average, you will feel cramped. For people of average height and lower, there is plenty of comfort and room to be had. None are the clear winner in this respect. You will just have to experience each of them and judge for yourself. In our opinion, the MB power seating controls, seat heating, and other minor nuances, are what place it at the top. The rear seating on all four cars is cramped, even for a compact car. Again, there isn't a clear winner here. Taller adults will struggle to get comfortable back there. MB does give the back seating some nice touches, though, that are absent or just not as nice on others. Overall, MB gives the rear seating more of the premium treatment than others. Performance is best on the BMW. It is the sportiest, quickest, turns the best, and so on. This may not be supported by test reports, but that is how it feels compared to the others. MB has the best ride, although, it is not great by any measure. Your best bet is the get the 17 inch wheels if comfort is on your mind, and then just deflate them a little bit to the mid-upper 30's. The 18 inch wheels do make it sportier and handle better, but you get more road feedback and slight deflation is not as effective. The CLA 250 gets top marks in the economy battle outside of the Audi A3 Diesel (which is a $3000 option). Nothing much to say here. 26 city / 38 highway is just outstanding for a gas, non-hybrid car that also can do 0-60mph in about 6 or so seconds. "Pro" reviews seem to largely overlook the fact that the CLA250 is ground-breaking in this respect. The MSRP price of the CLA250 was the second best after the Acura ILX when compared to similarly equipped vehicles. We found that MB was the most willing to negotiate savings off the MSRP (during the Summer), though, and also gave the most for our trade. Acura and BMW wouldn't budge below 4% under MSRP, and that was on their loaner cars. Audi wasn't willing to go more than 6% under MSRP. MB was offering 10% off MSRP without even trying on any in stock brand new car. MB offered us at least $1000 more for the trade, too. The overall deal was clearly the best amongst these four cars. Overall, you just cant beat what Mercedes put together on the CLA250. It really comes down to preference, though. Some would rather sacrifice the premium for more sport. Some would rather sacrifice economy for more rear seat room. It really is in the eye of the beholder. For everything we valued, the CLA250 was the runaway winner, with no real close second. If we had to rank them, it would be MB CLA250 in front, followed by Acura ILX, BMW 228 and Audi A3. The Acura is perhaps the bang for your buck leader after the CLA250. If you can find the right dealer at the right time, you may be able to get a better deal on it versus the CLA250. BMW is the clear sport luxury leader, where the emphasis is on sport. The performance is outstanding for a vehicle in this class. Audi is dead last. It is not a very good vehicle at all. The console/cockpit is atrocious. That alone is enough to walk on by. The ride is bad, the economy is sub-par, and the list goes on. I would be happy to own the CLA250, ILX or 228, as they are all great vehicles in their own way. I would pass on the Audi A3.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
4 YEARS GOING STRONG !!!!!!!!!!!!!
I got my CLA in launch day Sept 2013 I am very happy with this car. Dont mind all the negative reviews, The car is phenomanally quick, the 7 speed is pretty quick on the highway. I would highly reccomend this car to anyone who wants a fun sporty car to drive. The ride is very smooth at high speeds and it handles like a 911 on steroids lol :) 20K Miles Black on Black 17 Inch Rims Pano/ P1/ LED Package
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Fun but unreliable car
The 2014 Cla-250 is beautiful, great road handling, brakes. Lots of low end torque, surprisingly great hwy mileage. I get 35-42 MPG depending on how I drive. The interior and controls are well laid out. E.g.: if you open the door while the transmission is not in "park" the car will warn you. Rather nice Harmann Kardon stereo, but nearly useless factory gps (some off-brand German "Becker"). Small, (non touch operated) awkward looking display, no backup camera. Overall, the car interior is not nearly as nice as a higher end benz model e.g. a c300. Dislikes: 1) INcessant premature front rotor wear and warping. I had mine replaced 2x under warranty because of pulsating brake pedal. The 3rd time they wanted a ton of money, I swapped it out myself to Brembo rotors and ceramic pads, Total out of pocket for parts: $250, then again and again... I have over 100K miles on the car, and rotors are a permanent trouble spot. 2) Water pump failure, engine overheat. Covered under warranty. I have a strange engine rattle ever since it was replaced. Sounds like they failed to put some engine mount bolt back, but refuse to deal with it. " What ? We cant hear nuthing". 3) Radar sensor failures (multiple) (Covered under warranty) 4) Speaker failure (Bose,rear left) Covered under warranty, but seriously? 5) Run flat tire sidewall bubble. Not covered under warranty, Swapped out the tires to non-run flats. 6) Several software updates. 7) Recent bizarre window behavior: the one-touch window up feature stopped working. I have to hold the button to make the window go all the way up. Once it does, it rolls down about 1/4" all by itself. I have to make it go up again, and then it stays up. Oh btw, it was doing this for a couple of days, and now it is working again as it is supposed to: one touch take it all the way up, no roll down. 8) Strange auto-transmission behavior: every now and then I experience jerky shifting at low speeds. It does this a few times, then it works fine for months. 9) Soft paint, and OEM glass. Within the past year (exactly 1 year apart) I had to replace my windshield 2x. First time a small pebble caused a palm size spiderweb crack. replaced w genuine MB branded windshield. A year later I was replacing a wiper blade and the arm slipped out of my hands and hit the windshield. Immediate huge 12 inch crack. The autoglass place installed Pilkington glass this time which seems to be holding up. Paint scratches super easy. 10) Annoying sqeaks and rattles, e.g.: the cup holder (styrofoam) insert makes a sort of squeegee-ish noise. Update @88K miles: No major problem recently, except a front radar sensor is out again, I just let it be, the brake assist is kinda useless anyway. The Michelin tires worn out prematurely, I have non-runflat Vredestein-s on now. These were quite good in the New England winter. The Brembo rotors only lasted maybe 20K miles, then developed the dreaded pulsating pedal. Next I put Bosch Quietcast-s on, and these only lasted 8k, same problem. Now I have a replacement set of new Bosch Quietcasts on again. Update @102K : The 2nd set oh Bosch rotors pulsate also now after 14K miles. I am just ignoring it for now. Amybe that is what people do? The warranty is meh, and non-warranty dealer service is astronomically expensive. The car likes high-octane fuel, runs noticeably worse w "normal". Parts are on the expensive side. E.g.: a new (AGM) battery is $300. I finally killed the car, hit a tree head on. The car was totaled but I walked away from it, so the crash safety features are apparently good. Overall impression: for the money you spend, you could get better value if you went with a different brand. I did not replace my CLA with another Benz, although in 2020 the new A class seems like a better executed car. (But the unreliability and unpleasantly overpriced dealer service is the same) . I ended up getting a Hyundai Kona Limited EV instead.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CLA-Class
Related Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner