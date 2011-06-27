Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
CL-Class Coupe
CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A)
True Cost to Own
$77,681*
Total Cash Price
$42,347
CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$76,158*
Total Cash Price
$41,517
CL-Class CL63 AMG
CL63 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$107,383*
Total Cash Price
$58,539
CL-Class CL65 AMG
CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A)
True Cost to Own
$104,336*
Total Cash Price
$56,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 CL-Class Coupe CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,762
|$1,815
|$1,869
|$1,925
|$1,983
|$9,352
|Maintenance
|$1,319
|$468
|$4,047
|$857
|$3,889
|$10,580
|Repairs
|$1,928
|$2,062
|$2,222
|$2,392
|$2,574
|$11,178
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,254
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,442
|Financing
|$2,278
|$1,831
|$1,357
|$848
|$307
|$6,620
|Depreciation
|$9,972
|$4,449
|$3,915
|$3,470
|$3,116
|$24,922
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,882
|$13,114
|$15,971
|$12,129
|$14,585
|$77,681
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 CL-Class Coupe CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,727
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,944
|$9,169
|Maintenance
|$1,293
|$459
|$3,968
|$840
|$3,813
|$10,373
|Repairs
|$1,890
|$2,022
|$2,178
|$2,345
|$2,524
|$10,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,210
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,394
|Financing
|$2,233
|$1,795
|$1,330
|$831
|$301
|$6,490
|Depreciation
|$9,776
|$4,362
|$3,838
|$3,402
|$3,055
|$24,433
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,453
|$12,857
|$15,658
|$11,891
|$14,299
|$76,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 CL-Class CL63 AMG CL63 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,435
|$2,508
|$2,583
|$2,661
|$2,741
|$12,928
|Maintenance
|$1,823
|$647
|$5,595
|$1,184
|$5,376
|$14,626
|Repairs
|$2,665
|$2,851
|$3,071
|$3,306
|$3,559
|$15,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,116
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,376
|Financing
|$3,149
|$2,531
|$1,875
|$1,172
|$424
|$9,151
|Depreciation
|$13,784
|$6,150
|$5,412
|$4,797
|$4,308
|$34,451
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,249
|$18,128
|$22,078
|$16,766
|$20,162
|$107,383
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 CL-Class CL65 AMG CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,366
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,585
|$2,663
|$12,562
|Maintenance
|$1,771
|$629
|$5,436
|$1,151
|$5,224
|$14,211
|Repairs
|$2,589
|$2,770
|$2,984
|$3,213
|$3,458
|$15,014
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,028
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,280
|Financing
|$3,059
|$2,459
|$1,822
|$1,138
|$412
|$8,891
|Depreciation
|$13,393
|$5,976
|$5,258
|$4,661
|$4,185
|$33,473
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,391
|$17,614
|$21,451
|$16,291
|$19,590
|$104,336
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 CL-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019