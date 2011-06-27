  1. Home
Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.7
9 reviews
Head Turning Style and Mercedes Quality

BenzOwner, 10/09/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Purchased this car from Park Place Bedford,TX. I had always wanted a Benz, saw this one and fell in love. This car is in tip top shape in every way. It looks brand new inside and out, and my purchase and service experiences have been the best. This dealership treats you like royalty in every way! (Thanks Brian) I do wish the fuel economy was better, but with power and performance like no other its better than expected. Sound system is top notch, and all the options are user friendly. This care is impressive in every way. Mercedes was way ahead of its time when they built this dream machine!

Don't Do It !!!

Ian Bourne, 08/20/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in 2003 and kept it 5 years. It was $118 new, I paid $66k, I sold it in late 2008 for $19,500. Is that a clue ? Great looking , great driving and the absolute worst reliability. Mostly electronics, although the trunk brake light popped off when my wife closed the lid gently. the V-12 side emblem broke it's plastic self off twice while I gently washed it. The car developed oil leaks, my " Nice People, Nice cars dealer " quoted $9,200 for that. Suspensions tend to collapse also I was told. When we sold it it only had 42k miles on the clock. Oh, We also replaced a computer fuel feed unit, $1,400. You'll fall in love but be ready for an expensive divorce !!!

Great Car CL 600. Truely a flagship.

Sherif Tewfik, 10/10/2005
9 of 12 people found this review helpful

This CL 600 is the most recent mercedes I have acquired. Traded in an E55 for it. They are very different cars, but both are extremely quick. The CL 600 truely lives up to the designation of the flagship of the Mercedes line up. The finish and workmanship are on par with any S class sedan.

Best ever

Rainmakerlrm, 03/12/2004
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

My first benz was a 1968 I bought used in 1975. I've owned many more since, occasionally straying to Porsches and even a Maserati Quatroportte in the 1980's. I recently traded my 2001 500sl for the cl600. My wife has a 2002 s500. The cl is the best benz I've ever had the pleasure to drive. The performance and ride are nothing short of amazing. I'm spoiled forever.

Awesome!

Dani, 03/08/2002
7 of 10 people found this review helpful

Wow, what a vehicle! This is truly the ultimate driving machine.

