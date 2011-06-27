  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
  4. Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 CL-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all CL-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,640 - $5,763
Used CL-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car, But...

jtw, 09/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've enjoyed this car for its handling and styling, but have experienced too many little problems, including a broken cup holder, and a "check engine" light that comes on for things the dealer says are minor, involving the evaporative system, but still take time to deal with and detract from the pleasure of ownership. MB's roadside service is great, and they will give you directions when you're in the unknown parts of the country.

Report Abuse

Good things happen to good people

The Man, 10/10/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car sight unseen and it is everything I had imagined. It rides like a dream and is really fun to drive. It does feel a little light compared to my XJR. It is truly a dream come true!!!

Report Abuse

Good things happen to good people

The man, 10/10/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car sight unseen and it is everything I had imagined. It rides like a dream and is really fun to drive. It does feel a little light compared to my XJR. It is truly a dream come true!!!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all CL-Classes for sale

Related Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles