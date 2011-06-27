  1. Home
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Specs & Features

More about the 2022 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25 mpg
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/539.4 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower255 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
5 total speakersyes
590 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,572 lbs.
EPA interior volume89.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.5 in.
Height55.3 in.
Length184.5 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.6 in.
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
