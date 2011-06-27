  1. Home
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(33%)4(0%)3(0%)2(33%)1(34%)
2.7
3 reviews
Awesome

M. Happy Driver, 10/09/2019
C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
2 door coupe with AMG style package. Outstanding in every way.

Awful back seat space

Mike M, 12/30/2018
C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Considered leasing but the awful backseat space and lease offering made me go with another competitor.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Get a BMW

Hate Mercedes, 06/11/2019
C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Does not function on the road the way you would expect.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
