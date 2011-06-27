  1. Home
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43 Consumer Reviews

My first Mercedes Benz/AMG

Luis Mirasol, 01/10/2017
AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
17 of 22 people found this review helpful

MB does not provide a tire jack and wrench with these new models because they come with run-flat tires. If this is your first MB, even though the concierge explains all the features to you when you pick up the car, it's hard to remember everything he/she says. Read your owner's manual and refer to the MB online vidoes on how to operate certain features of the car.

Performance
Comfort
Value
Electronics

Fred Thacher, 12/19/2017
AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
4 of 7 people found this review helpful

Gizmos far from intuitive. Ride harsh during normal highway driving.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
2017 Mercedes Benz C43 Sedan

Allen, 06/21/2017
AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
3 of 7 people found this review helpful

I love my new C43, its 4 days old and cant get enough. I dont really listen to music anymore so that I can hear the exhaust and engine noise(AMAZING!!!) Sounds like a mini Ferrari (coming from cousins who own many Ferrari's) The only thing I was shocked at was not having the touch pad and 8.3 inch screen as standard equipment, thats a must for a $62,000 car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
"Head turner"

Mr. AMG, 05/13/2018
AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 13 people found this review helpful

This is the best 4matic coupe with or without loaded options: 0-60 in 4.1 seconds, Google: 2017 Benz coupe C43 Car&Driver and read it for yourself. The C43 4matic coupe is faster to 60 mph, 30-50 mph, 60-80 mph than the Lexus RCF which has a V8 non turbo engine and stops better than the new Infiniti Q60 coupe. Real men drive high performance German and Italian cars not Japanese and American cars unless they can't afford the G or I automobiles. The 2019 C300 and C43 coupes and sedans have been refreshed to include standard LED lights, advanced LED headlights, new rear taillights, new full functional steering wheel, new integrated push to start/stop system, new rims, new instrument cluster, new tighter suspension and new front grille/ lower fascia.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
