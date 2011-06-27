Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43 Consumer Reviews

My first Mercedes Benz/AMG Luis Mirasol , 01/10/2017 AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 17 of 22 people found this review helpful MB does not provide a tire jack and wrench with these new models because they come with run-flat tires. If this is your first MB, even though the concierge explains all the features to you when you pick up the car, it's hard to remember everything he/she says. Read your owner's manual and refer to the MB online vidoes on how to operate certain features of the car. Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse

Electronics Fred Thacher , 12/19/2017 AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 4 of 7 people found this review helpful Gizmos far from intuitive. Ride harsh during normal highway driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

2017 Mercedes Benz C43 Sedan Allen , 06/21/2017 AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 3 of 7 people found this review helpful I love my new C43, its 4 days old and cant get enough. I dont really listen to music anymore so that I can hear the exhaust and engine noise(AMAZING!!!) Sounds like a mini Ferrari (coming from cousins who own many Ferrari's) The only thing I was shocked at was not having the touch pad and 8.3 inch screen as standard equipment, thats a must for a $62,000 car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse