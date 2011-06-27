Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
C-Class Sedan
C 350e Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$51,549*
Total Cash Price
$22,807
C 350e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$69,237*
Total Cash Price
$30,633
C 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$71,259*
Total Cash Price
$31,528
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$50,538*
Total Cash Price
$22,360
C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$69,742*
Total Cash Price
$30,857
C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$52,560*
Total Cash Price
$23,254
C 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$73,280*
Total Cash Price
$32,422
AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$50,538*
Total Cash Price
$22,360
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,108*
Total Cash Price
$25,267
AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$62,667*
Total Cash Price
$27,726
C 450 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$60,140*
Total Cash Price
$26,608
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 C-Class Sedan C 350e Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$5,232
|Maintenance
|$2,989
|$1,302
|$1,566
|$1,283
|$3,597
|$10,736
|Repairs
|$1,624
|$1,737
|$1,872
|$2,017
|$2,172
|$9,421
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,234
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,401
|Financing
|$1,227
|$986
|$729
|$457
|$165
|$3,565
|Depreciation
|$5,255
|$2,334
|$2,053
|$1,821
|$1,634
|$13,097
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,839
|$8,986
|$8,926
|$8,363
|$10,435
|$51,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 C-Class Sedan C 350e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,404
|$1,447
|$1,489
|$7,027
|Maintenance
|$4,014
|$1,748
|$2,103
|$1,723
|$4,831
|$14,419
|Repairs
|$2,181
|$2,333
|$2,514
|$2,708
|$2,917
|$12,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,658
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,882
|Financing
|$1,648
|$1,325
|$980
|$614
|$222
|$4,788
|Depreciation
|$7,058
|$3,135
|$2,758
|$2,445
|$2,195
|$17,591
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,931
|$12,070
|$11,989
|$11,233
|$14,015
|$69,237
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 C-Class Sedan C 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,489
|$1,533
|$7,232
|Maintenance
|$4,131
|$1,799
|$2,164
|$1,774
|$4,972
|$14,840
|Repairs
|$2,245
|$2,401
|$2,587
|$2,788
|$3,002
|$13,023
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,706
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,937
|Financing
|$1,696
|$1,363
|$1,008
|$632
|$228
|$4,928
|Depreciation
|$7,264
|$3,226
|$2,838
|$2,517
|$2,259
|$18,104
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,513
|$12,422
|$12,339
|$11,561
|$14,424
|$71,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 C-Class Sedan C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,129
|Maintenance
|$2,930
|$1,276
|$1,535
|$1,258
|$3,526
|$10,525
|Repairs
|$1,592
|$1,703
|$1,835
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$9,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,374
|Financing
|$1,203
|$967
|$715
|$448
|$162
|$3,495
|Depreciation
|$5,152
|$2,288
|$2,013
|$1,785
|$1,602
|$12,840
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,548
|$8,810
|$8,751
|$8,199
|$10,230
|$50,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 C-Class Sedan C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,333
|$1,373
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$1,500
|$7,078
|Maintenance
|$4,043
|$1,761
|$2,118
|$1,736
|$4,866
|$14,524
|Repairs
|$2,197
|$2,350
|$2,532
|$2,728
|$2,938
|$12,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,670
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,896
|Financing
|$1,660
|$1,334
|$987
|$618
|$224
|$4,823
|Depreciation
|$7,110
|$3,157
|$2,778
|$2,463
|$2,211
|$17,719
|Fuel
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,190
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$10,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,076
|$12,158
|$12,076
|$11,315
|$14,117
|$69,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 C-Class Sedan C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$5,334
|Maintenance
|$3,047
|$1,327
|$1,596
|$1,308
|$3,667
|$10,946
|Repairs
|$1,656
|$1,771
|$1,908
|$2,056
|$2,214
|$9,605
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,258
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,429
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,006
|$744
|$466
|$168
|$3,635
|Depreciation
|$5,358
|$2,380
|$2,094
|$1,856
|$1,666
|$13,354
|Fuel
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,750
|$8,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,130
|$9,162
|$9,101
|$8,527
|$10,639
|$52,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 C-Class Sedan C 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$1,576
|$7,437
|Maintenance
|$4,249
|$1,850
|$2,226
|$1,824
|$5,113
|$15,261
|Repairs
|$2,308
|$2,469
|$2,661
|$2,867
|$3,087
|$13,392
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,755
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,992
|Financing
|$1,744
|$1,402
|$1,037
|$650
|$235
|$5,068
|Depreciation
|$7,470
|$3,318
|$2,919
|$2,588
|$2,323
|$18,618
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,233
|$2,301
|$2,369
|$2,440
|$11,512
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,095
|$12,775
|$12,689
|$11,889
|$14,834
|$73,280
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 C-Class Sedan AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,129
|Maintenance
|$2,930
|$1,276
|$1,535
|$1,258
|$3,526
|$10,525
|Repairs
|$1,592
|$1,703
|$1,835
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$9,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,374
|Financing
|$1,203
|$967
|$715
|$448
|$162
|$3,495
|Depreciation
|$5,152
|$2,288
|$2,013
|$1,785
|$1,602
|$12,840
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,548
|$8,810
|$8,751
|$8,199
|$10,230
|$50,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 C-Class Sedan C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,092
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$5,796
|Maintenance
|$3,311
|$1,442
|$1,735
|$1,422
|$3,984
|$11,893
|Repairs
|$1,799
|$1,924
|$2,074
|$2,234
|$2,406
|$10,437
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,367
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,553
|Financing
|$1,359
|$1,093
|$808
|$506
|$183
|$3,949
|Depreciation
|$5,822
|$2,585
|$2,275
|$2,017
|$1,810
|$14,509
|Fuel
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$1,793
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$8,971
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,439
|$9,955
|$9,889
|$9,265
|$11,560
|$57,108
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 C-Class Sedan AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|Maintenance
|$3,633
|$1,582
|$1,903
|$1,560
|$4,372
|$13,051
|Repairs
|$1,974
|$2,112
|$2,275
|$2,451
|$2,640
|$11,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,500
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,704
|Financing
|$1,492
|$1,199
|$887
|$556
|$201
|$4,334
|Depreciation
|$6,388
|$2,837
|$2,496
|$2,213
|$1,986
|$15,922
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$9,844
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,040
|$10,924
|$10,851
|$10,167
|$12,685
|$62,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 C-Class Sedan C 450 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$6,104
|Maintenance
|$3,487
|$1,518
|$1,827
|$1,497
|$4,196
|$12,525
|Repairs
|$1,894
|$2,027
|$2,184
|$2,353
|$2,534
|$10,991
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,440
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,635
|Financing
|$1,432
|$1,151
|$851
|$533
|$193
|$4,159
|Depreciation
|$6,131
|$2,723
|$2,395
|$2,124
|$1,906
|$15,280
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,833
|$1,889
|$1,944
|$2,003
|$9,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,312
|$10,484
|$10,414
|$9,757
|$12,174
|$60,140
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 C-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Virginia is:not available
