Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great value as a lease return purchase!
Bought used in November 2015 - was a lease return from the dealership. Had 25K Miles on it. Sport model, 2 dr coupe. 1.8L turbo provides more than ample acceleration. It's a head-turner, and I surprise people when I tell them my cost into the vehicle. Even with its sporty look, it's more a touring car than anything. When inside, ride is smooth, quiet. When getting in and shutting doors, it feels "vault-like" - VERY solid, well sealed. Interior is understated, functional and beautiful. The Harman-Kardon stereo is GREAT! Love the exterior design of the coupe, very sexy, eye-catching. Excellent handing, nice and tight. Very little body roll. Only gripe is the turbo delay, not smooth. Smooth braking, even under stress. If driven easily and smartly I can achieve an average of 27-28 mpg, mostly commute miles, 25'ish in town. Wish it was a 6 speed Manual, and dual exhaust, that would fit the muscular coupe vibe of the car better than the 7 speed auto, plus it would boost the MPG a little. No Nav on the car - would think at the retail price it would be included....that's a negative...Overall though, I love the car, absolutely fun to drive and a great value (as a lease return) the way I bought it. 1/16/17 - update: I still enjoy the car immensely. It's a looker and 9,000 miles later it's still purring along. One little annoying thing is the sensored windshield wipers - I actually would prefer them be a bit more manually controlled regarding wiper intervals and speed...just a nit...still love the car! 1/16/18 - update: No real change in my opinion.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
style, performance and ecomomy
Owned this car since new...and loved the style/look What was amazing was how well it handles and accelerates Its a rocket getting on the freeway with not flat out gas, , from a standing start and I am at 75 to 80...doing a lane change without backing off and I am 90... wow! Driving the other day through the high desert I needed to pass in a short distance from 60.... and I was quickly shot up to 100... whoa.... Later driving on curvy coast roads with posted 50 mph, I found I could easily take them at 75. No body lean or tire howell ( I did up grade my tires to the new Michelin sport all season 165mph rated and run them at 36-38psi not the 42 than is on the gas cap door) In a recent drive to palm springs 53 miles all freeway, I got an astounding 54mpg at 70.... it was a elevation down of 1500 ft over 53 miles.. Returning at 75-80 back to home , same freeway the I-10 and a head wind of 30mph, I got an overall 36mpg... and on a an overall average over 6 months, city stop and go, hiway, back roads... a whole mix some 5000 miles I got 32.9 mpg overall. In feb I drove from LA to Chicago all interstate at 65-80 mph and back 4300 miles and got 36.2 mpg overall... this is 20% better than the MBZ raiting !!! Its a stylish economy car....yes an economy car. On the chicago run for grins, I made it from Amarillo tx to Palm Springs 1106 miles in 13 hours, stopping for gas only 2 times...the seats and ride were totally comfortable after 13 hours of non stop. A note on style....I frequently get people stopping to look at the car in the market parking lot with admiring comments....the 2 door style is sharp. In the downside It can be a little hard to get in unless you put the seats all the way to the rear. The rear seats are useless really and a tough entry unless your a midget or a small kid. One comment is that while some crave the computer-phone -bleu tooth, crap, I wish they would take it out... unless your into that its a real difficult thing. I have had to take the car 2 times to the dealer, to get some gps/electop radio message or the dam thing to stop talking to me... I like to drive a car, not have it tell me how to drive...in 3.5 years of driving it I only use 10% of the gizmos the gps map...no guidance, the the AM radio, the CD player,.... I dont use a phone, plot routes, text. I have white teeth, and dont want to have them turned blue so I can talk to people in the clouds..... Sadly I realize this is the last MBZ I will own because all the new gizmos....the 15-16-17 are so filled with techno toys that it is distracting... Hey I can fly airplanes, navigate ships... their techno is appropriate... the junk now in cars is fluff. Hey, if the new 16-17 cars had to be certified by the FAA they would require a 2 pilots due to the complex nature. Maintance at MBZ is astounding . However I run top shelf gas and synthetic oil... they say 10,000 miles between service... I do my car at 5000. oil is cheap.... I have owned 3 mbz care 240D 300SE, and this 250C... Their reliability and safety is tops... in 3 years I have replaced the tires, oil filter, air filter, wind shield wiper blades.... thats it... Up date.....I also own a Porsche Cayman-s and sold it because the MBZ 250 with Michelin PS tires, frankly was just as good handling and twice the comfort to drive and had 80% of the power of the Cayman-s ( I took the Cayman up to 150 before I backed off, The 250C I have had to 115) The comfort difference is astounding. Last week I drove 1476 miles in 2 days 240 miles of which was driving Fresno to Yosemite to Modesto. Then drove Redding to Palm Springs 690 miles in 8 hours 30 min , on I 5 at averaging 76 mph and 32 mpg ( a lot of the driving was between 80-90) Comfort, speed, economy...perfect lay out of the controls and gages. A word of caution my car is a 2014, The 2015 model has a totally different set of controls, no gear selector lever terrible instruments .. IF YOU ARE CONSIDERING A 250 DON'T BUY ONE AFTER 2014, THEY ARE nOW CALLED THE c300 AND LACK ALMOST EVERYTHING, AND DO NOT HAVE THE FULL GLASS ROOF/SUN ROOF... I drove one in Germany and France for a week a 2016 and it was no where the car the 2014 C250 .....the last year the 250 was produced and the last year is generally the best. I see no reason to ever sell this car...ever
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun driving experience! Great car!
Traded my 2012 C300 sedan for the 2014 coupe. Very happy with that decision. This car is a lot more fun to drive, better on gas, and downright beautiful. The seats are very comfortable for long trips. For a coupe the ride is pretty decent. Only slightly bumpier than the C Sedan. In Sport mode it handles amazing! I got all the same options the sedan had with the exception of the Media Package (w/navigation). that was a BAD decision. The Becker Map Pilot is a piece of crap. My advice...spend the money on the Media Package. Looking forward to owning this car for a long time.
Over 60 perspective
From a pure drivability and love to own perspective this is my favorite car and I have owned dozens
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Black MB coupe
I bought my wife a certified 2012 C class sedan a couple of years ago and enjoyed driving it on trips occasionally. Also appreciated was the after sale service. I decided to get a coupe model for myself to prevent the B-pillar from blocking my side vision since I'm over 6 feet tall. My car is a 2014 certified C class 4matic coupe. The car was super clean and I passed 10,000 miles on my way home from picking it up. The car is comfortable in the front seats. The rear seats are for emergency rides only. The car is quiet, and pretty quick with the 3.5 liter V-6. The nav system is user friendly, the Harmon Kardon sound system with Sirius radio fills the car with great sound, and the panoramic roof gives great views. The sport seats are typically Mercedes Benz hard, but very supportive. The steering is a little vague, I don't know if its because of the 4 wheel drive system or the type of steering rack they use. My other car is a 2 seat sports coupe with the finest steering available on a passenger car in my opinion, so I don't tend to try and toss this car around too much. I've been calling this my adult car since I can actually carry luggage with me. This is a well engineered, well built, handsome automobile that I look forward to owning for some time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the C-Class
Related Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner