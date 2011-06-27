  1. Home
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
HANG ON TIGHT!

perfidious, 11/22/2012
Purchased my '13 C63 AMG with the P31 AMG Development Package and Carbon Fiber option over labor day weekend. In a word, this car is..ridiculous. Cross shopped the CTS-V / Audi S5 / BMW M3. If you are looking for the best handling car with the best driving dynamics to track on the weekend - buy the M3. This car has intoxicating torque and the exhaust is a symphony. If you're looking for the equivalent of a German muscle car at a decent price point that will make you smile during your DD time - then consider this car.

