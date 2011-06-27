Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Slick Machine !!! scottyk329 , 10/02/2011 C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful Just picked up my new 2012 C-250 coupe yesterday. I can say that the photos of this vehicle do not do it justice. This car looks beautiful. Way better in person. The interior materials are top notch. picked blk/blk with harmon stereo, nav, heated seats etc. Some of the reviews i've read while doing my research talked about this vehicle being slow or sluggish of the line. NOT TRUE. The car defults to (E) or economy mode every time you start it. You have to push the sport mode button. (E) mode starts you in 3rd gear for fuel economy. sport mode starts you in 1st with higher shift points. In sport this car is a rocket. Plenty of power. So if magazine car testers are reading this. PUSH (S)!! Report Abuse

Better than I expected gnormant , 11/12/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I concur with the other reviewer, this is one fun car. I started my car search wanting a V8 engine and a lot of horsepower. I'm not wealthy so I couldn't justify buying a $60+ thousand dollar AMG when the $40,000 C250 had an adequate, even surprising, amount of power. And reasonable gas mileage to boot. I suggest the Lighting Package, I love the techno looking LED and bi-xenon lighting. I almost never carry more than one passenger so the coupe body style was great for me. But I tried the back seat and fit just fine, plenty of leg room, adequate head room. I just picked mine up about 6 hours ago and I didn't want to get out of it.

CPO: MB certification/extended warranty: a $ saver ezshift5 , 01/29/2016 C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful The CPO certification has over 150 elements: a buyer should review this visually and with the Service Director. I did (and am sin problemas to date (18 months). The CPO route got me a C250 1.8 liter turbo 4 coupe - Iridium/Ash - with the odometer showing 23,000 careful miles. Plus I paid 2/3 of the MSRP and the first two payments were on the house (as were the first two 10,000 miles service appointments. Beautiful well-maintained vehicle. Fuel efficient (450 mile trip from our state capital to Monterrey (CA) and return calc'd just under 35 MPG in 85% Interstate driving Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2012 C350 Coupe oh2ny98 , 11/28/2013 5 of 6 people found this review helpful My GMC 4WD Envoy was approaching 10 years and 125,000 miles and it was time for something different, much different! After months of research, a visit to the annual auto show, and many test drives later, I purchased this beauty! I was looking for the same thrill when getting behind the wheel that I experienced years ago with my 1999 RX-7. This car comes close - given that it's an automatic. It fits me like a glove, looks great, and drives like it's on a rail! Excellent build quality (except for a few rattles from the rear shelf deck) and a blast to drive, I'm always disappointed when I reach my destination! Would I buy it again after having driven it for 9,000 miles? You bet I would!