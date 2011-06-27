Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews
Great Road Trip Car
We were looking for a midsize wagon, the C-Class was the right size for our needs, the 05 changes to both interior (big improvement to the tach and speedo layout),and exterior (wheels and body work) make this one of the best looking wagons on the market. The ride is comfortable, but firm enough for good handling and control at speed through turns.
Solid - Formed Out of One Piece
I've had my wagon for almost 3 years now and love it. It has a very solid feel - it just feels like it's formed out of one piece. The seats, seating position and layout are extremely comfortable. I highly recommend this car/wagon and would quickly buy another. Beware of 'expert' reviews. I've had an Audi and the quality and feel is just not the same. My MBZ is not the fastest, but it is sporty and has plenty of pep when you need it. It handles nicely. The interior is classy (not overdone) and the exterior looks great.
A beautifully smooth ride!
Perhaps it's the Michelin tires on the car, but this has to be one of the smoothest riding cars we have owned. The only drawback, if you want to call it that, is the acceleration. Once it's moving though, it's easy to find yourself doing 90. For comparative purposes I drove the sedan, and the two ride completely different. I can't see spending another $20,000 to get the E class wagon, simply to get more speed. I doubt it could be more comfortable that this one. The gas mileage is good and will only improve once it's broken in.
YOU NEED THIS!
there is absolutly nothing that you need besides this car. we waited until this year because the last model's headlights and interior were cheap feeling/looking but any more!
C-Class
Very smooth ride for a smallish car. Quick acceleration and excellent handling. I love the styling
