Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Love it Love it Love it
Bought this car about 3 months ago used with 37k miles from the 2nd owner. It's what you expect from a german car, tight and solid but yet refined while hugging the road like a sports car. The ride is perfect, not harsh and not too loose like other non AMG models. The engine roars you through the rpm range and makes a great sound. The car is plenty quick, but it would be a monster with the 5.4 Supercharged version found in the E55
Wow!
I came out of a Porsche Boxster wanting something with four doors and performance. I did my homework and decided on the C55 AMG. I couldn't be more happier. It's faster than a Boxster and doesn't draw near the attention of a 2 seater sportscar. The tiptronic style transmission with the paddles on the steering wheel is nice but I usually simply put the car in "D". After 6 tanks of gas I'm averaging just over 20 MPG. Not too bad. The climate control works well and the cruise control and other "don't have to take you hands off the wheel" controls are perfect. The enterior as a whole is well done with the center glove box being adjustable up and down- nice touch- Awesome car
So much fun
Tthis car is awesome. I have never been so excited to just go out and drive. Getting my car a little sideways at times, and racing occasionally have brought back my love for driving. All of this, and a very comfortable ride, and just unbridled power. Mileage is a little small. However I guess compared to competitors, it's better. So that's a plus for me.
One Bad Benz
I love this car! As a (former?) Porschephile I can appreciate the raw power and the usual German quality this car provides. It's a keeper. Sometimes the transmission seems to have a mind of its own as I find myself in manual mode at the strangest times. Maybe I'm hitting the paddle and not realizing it? The power is awesome, the low profile tires make it really handle well and the exterior is mundane enough as to not draw attention from the cops. What a deal!
first one on the road
This car is fun to drive as the power is incredible. acceleration and handling excellent. drawbacks are the car rides stiff and rough due to the low profile tires. the tiptronic sometimes downshifts by itself and the integrated phone system is not very good.
Sponsored cars related to the C-Class
Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C55 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner