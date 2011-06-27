Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Love it Love it Love it kalvin97gagt , 09/15/2012 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought this car about 3 months ago used with 37k miles from the 2nd owner. It's what you expect from a german car, tight and solid but yet refined while hugging the road like a sports car. The ride is perfect, not harsh and not too loose like other non AMG models. The engine roars you through the rpm range and makes a great sound. The car is plenty quick, but it would be a monster with the 5.4 Supercharged version found in the E55 Report Abuse

Wow! terracer , 06/04/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I came out of a Porsche Boxster wanting something with four doors and performance. I did my homework and decided on the C55 AMG. I couldn't be more happier. It's faster than a Boxster and doesn't draw near the attention of a 2 seater sportscar. The tiptronic style transmission with the paddles on the steering wheel is nice but I usually simply put the car in "D". After 6 tanks of gas I'm averaging just over 20 MPG. Not too bad. The climate control works well and the cruise control and other "don't have to take you hands off the wheel" controls are perfect. The enterior as a whole is well done with the center glove box being adjustable up and down- nice touch- Awesome car

So much fun scott , 06/04/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Tthis car is awesome. I have never been so excited to just go out and drive. Getting my car a little sideways at times, and racing occasionally have brought back my love for driving. All of this, and a very comfortable ride, and just unbridled power. Mileage is a little small. However I guess compared to competitors, it's better. So that's a plus for me.

One Bad Benz FMRacer , 06/07/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this car! As a (former?) Porschephile I can appreciate the raw power and the usual German quality this car provides. It's a keeper. Sometimes the transmission seems to have a mind of its own as I find myself in manual mode at the strangest times. Maybe I'm hitting the paddle and not realizing it? The power is awesome, the low profile tires make it really handle well and the exterior is mundane enough as to not draw attention from the cops. What a deal!