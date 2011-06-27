Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C32 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Still Love it c32amg2003 , 07/05/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is still a blast to drive. The fuel economy is good for the power available, but it depends on how you drive it. When you want the performance it is there, when you don't it is a fuel sipping V6. I considered getting a new car, but why, this car is still amazing. Every time I hit the gas from a stop a smile comes over my face. I had a couple of minor electrical issues that occurred just before the car was out of warranty (6 disk cd changer stopped working, drivers heated seat didn't heat, and the visor vanity mirror light would come on when the visor was lowered because the mirror cover would open slightly). The dealer took care of them and The car has been very reliable since. Report Abuse

Great Car! Dykemyster , 02/24/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Wolf is sheeps clothing is how I would describe this car. Interior and gas mileage are the only non-perfect things on this car. Interior needs in -dash CD player some of the controls are overly complicated with no apperent reason but the interior is still very nice compared to Acura or BMW. Gas mileage is just a result of being able to go as fast as most Corvettes and the goverened top speed is easily attained. If you have a family and want to have the ultimate car experience and can't afford a Merecedes Benz CLS AMG then this is your car.

Rocket !! PR , 10/30/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful style + quality + performance + power + speed + agility + 4 doors + 5 speed manumatic = Perfect (MB C32 AMG)

Perfection P7 , 12/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Just got my 2003 C32. Handling is unbelievable - sticks like a magnet. Perfect balance of ride and comfort, not as harsh as M3. Understated elegance - looks intimidating but not obnoxiously so. Seats are great. Engine is awesome - sub 5 second 0-60 (haven't pushed it yet, still breaking it in). Problem is, I'm definitely spoiled.