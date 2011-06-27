2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|21
|18
|17
|Total Seating
|4
|2
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|no
|no
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|Rear limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/24 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|400.9/506.4 mi.
|316.8/435.6 mi.
|297.0/396.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|19.8 gal.
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|18
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|Torque
|384 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|465 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
|516 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|429 hp @ 6100 rpm
|469 hp @ 6000 rpm
|577 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.3 ft.
|41.0 ft.
|39.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|32
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|no
|no
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|no
|no
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|no
|no
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cornering lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|no
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|Surround View Camera
|yes
|no
|no
|Warmth and Comfort Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|no
|no
|ENERGIZING Comfort Package
|yes
|no
|no
|AMG Night Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Executive Rear Seat Package
|yes
|no
|no
|AMG Exterior Night Package
|no
|yes
|no
|AMG Aerodynamics Package
|no
|yes
|no
|AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package II
|no
|no
|yes
|AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package I
|no
|no
|yes
|Convenience Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|640 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|no
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|no
|no
|Burmester premium brand stereo system
|yes
|no
|no
|memory card slot
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Burmester premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|no
|no
|USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|100 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|front seatback storage
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|no
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|automatic parking assist
|yes
|no
|no
|front cupholders
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear view camera
|no
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|no
|yes
|yes
|suede steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|hands-free entry
|yes
|no
|no
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|Household Type 115V Power Outlet
|yes
|no
|no
|AMG Head-Up Display
|yes
|no
|no
|AMG Performance Front Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Red Seat Belts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Active Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage
|yes
|no
|no
|Manual Rear Window Sunshade
|yes
|no
|no
|AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Soft-Close Doors
|yes
|no
|no
|Prewiring for Rear Seat Entertainment and Comfort Adapter
|yes
|no
|no
|Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System
|yes
|no
|yes
|AMG Drive Unit
|yes
|no
|no
|designo DINAMICA Macchiato Beige Headliner
|yes
|no
|no
|designo DINAMICA Grey Headliner
|yes
|no
|no
|Ventilated Seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Silver Seat Belts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|no
|no
|AMG Performance Front Seats w/Dynamic Side Bolsters
|yes
|no
|no
|designo DINAMICA Black Headliner
|yes
|no
|no
|AMG DINAMICA/Carbon Fiber Performance Steering Wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rapid Heating Feature For Front Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|AMG Nappa/Black Piano Lacquer Performance Steering Wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Burmester Surround Sound System
|no
|yes
|yes
|AMG Carbon Fiber Door Sill Trim
|no
|yes
|yes
|KEYLESS-GO w/Power Decklid Release
|no
|yes
|no
|AMG Illuminated Door Sills
|no
|yes
|yes
|Touchpad Controller
|no
|yes
|yes
|Matte Carbon Fiber Crossbar
|no
|no
|yes
|Exclusive Interior Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Yellow Seat Belts
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|leatherette/sueded microfiber
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|no
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|sport front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|no
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|premium leather/sueded microfiber
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|no
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|no
|no
|AMG Light Display
|yes
|no
|no
|21" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accents
|yes
|no
|no
|Wheel Locking Bolts
|yes
|no
|no
|20" AMG Twin Multispoke Wheels w/Grey Accents
|yes
|no
|no
|Deletion of Front Fender Badging
|yes
|no
|no
|21" AMG Black Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|19" AMG Black Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accents
|yes
|no
|no
|20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accents
|yes
|no
|no
|Chrome Door Handle Inserts
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Badge Deletion
|yes
|no
|no
|EasyPack Rear Compartment Management System
|yes
|no
|no
|Panorama Roof
|yes
|yes
|no
|20" AMG Black Twin Multispoke Wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|19"/20" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Fitted Indoor Car Cover
|no
|yes
|yes
|19"/20" AMG Black Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|19"/20" AMG Split 5-Spoke Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|19"/20" AMG 10-Spoke Y-Designed Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|19"/20" AMG Black Split 5-Spoke Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|19"/20" AMG Black 10-Spoke Forged Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|19"/20" AMG Performance Black Forged Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Red Brake Calipers
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.7 cu.ft.
|10.1 cu.ft.
|10.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|199.2 in.
|179.4 in.
|179.7 in.
|Curb weight
|4594 lbs.
|no
|no
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.7 cu.ft.
|10.1 cu.ft.
|10.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.3 in.
|50.7 in.
|50.6 in.
|Wheel base
|116.2 in.
|103.5 in.
|103.5 in.
|Width
|76.6 in.
|76.3 in.
|78.6 in.
|Ground clearance
|no
|3.8 in.
|3.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|285/40R19 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|19 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|295/30R19 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|325/30R Z tires
|no
|no
|yes
|20 x 12.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$99,950
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
