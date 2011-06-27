  1. Home
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Features & Specs

More about the 2020 AMG GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
Engine TypeHybridGasGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8V8
Combined MPG211817
Total Seating422
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesnono
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Rear limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg16/22 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/506.4 mi.316.8/435.6 mi.297.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG211817
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
Torque384 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm465 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm516 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower429 hp @ 6100 rpm469 hp @ 6000 rpm577 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.41.0 ft.39.7 ft.
Valves243232
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeHybridGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
2 rear headrestsyesnono
Rear door child safety locksyesnono
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesnono
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesnono
Rear integrated headrestsyesnono
front and rear head airbagsyesnono
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesnono
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
cornering lightsnoyesyes
front head airbagsnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
Surround View Camerayesnono
Warmth and Comfort Packageyesnono
Driver Assistance Packageyesnono
ENERGIZING Comfort Packageyesnono
AMG Night Packageyesnono
Executive Rear Seat Packageyesnono
AMG Exterior Night Packagenoyesno
AMG Aerodynamics Packagenoyesno
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package IInonoyes
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package Inonoyes
Convenience Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
640 watts stereo outputyesnono
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesnono
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyesnono
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyesnono
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
14 total speakersyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
USB with external media controlyesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
100 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesyes
4 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
front seatback storageyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesnono
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnono
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesno
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
automatic parking assistyesnono
front cupholdersnoyesyes
front and rear view cameranoyesyes
front door pocketsnoyesyes
suede steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
hands-free entryyesnono
4 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
Household Type 115V Power Outletyesnono
AMG Head-Up Displayyesnono
AMG Performance Front Seatsyesnono
Red Seat Beltsyesyesyes
Active Multicontour Front Seats w/Massageyesnono
Manual Rear Window Sunshadeyesnono
AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyesnono
Soft-Close Doorsyesnono
Prewiring for Rear Seat Entertainment and Comfort Adapteryesnono
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyesnoyes
AMG Drive Unityesnono
designo DINAMICA Macchiato Beige Headlineryesnono
designo DINAMICA Grey Headlineryesnono
Ventilated Seatsyesyesno
Heated Steering Wheelyesnono
Silver Seat Beltsyesyesyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyesnono
AMG Performance Front Seats w/Dynamic Side Bolstersyesnono
designo DINAMICA Black Headlineryesnono
AMG DINAMICA/Carbon Fiber Performance Steering Wheelyesyesno
Rapid Heating Feature For Front Seatsyesnono
AMG Nappa/Black Piano Lacquer Performance Steering Wheelyesyesno
Heated Rear Seatsyesnono
Burmester Surround Sound Systemnoyesyes
AMG Carbon Fiber Door Sill Trimnoyesyes
KEYLESS-GO w/Power Decklid Releasenoyesno
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsnoyesyes
Touchpad Controllernoyesyes
Matte Carbon Fiber Crossbarnonoyes
Exclusive Interior Packagenonoyes
Yellow Seat Beltsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
leatherette/sueded microfiberyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front head roomno39.5 in.39.5 in.
sport front seatsnoyesyes
Front shoulder roomno58.4 in.58.4 in.
premium leather/sueded microfibernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
rear ventilation ductsyesnono
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
Heated Windshieldyesnono
AMG Light Displayyesnono
21" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accentsyesnono
Wheel Locking Boltsyesnono
20" AMG Twin Multispoke Wheels w/Grey Accentsyesnono
Deletion of Front Fender Badgingyesnono
21" AMG Black Forged Cross-Spoke Wheelsyesnono
19" AMG Black Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyesnono
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accentsyesnono
20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accentsyesnono
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyesnono
Rear Badge Deletionyesnono
EasyPack Rear Compartment Management Systemyesnono
Panorama Roofyesyesno
20" AMG Black Twin Multispoke Wheelsyesnono
19"/20" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Wheelsnoyesno
Fitted Indoor Car Covernoyesyes
19"/20" AMG Black Forged Cross-Spoke Wheelsnoyesno
19"/20" AMG Split 5-Spoke Wheelsnoyesno
19"/20" AMG 10-Spoke Y-Designed Wheelsnoyesno
19"/20" AMG Black Split 5-Spoke Wheelsnoyesno
19"/20" AMG Black 10-Spoke Forged Wheelsnonoyes
19"/20" AMG Performance Black Forged Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsnonoyes
Red Brake Calipersnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
Maximum cargo capacity12.7 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.
Length199.2 in.179.4 in.179.7 in.
Curb weight4594 lbs.nono
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.
Height57.3 in.50.7 in.50.6 in.
Wheel base116.2 in.103.5 in.103.5 in.
Width76.6 in.76.3 in.78.6 in.
Ground clearanceno3.8 in.3.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
Exterior Colors
  • designo Brilliant Blue Magno
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • designo Brilliant Blue Magno
  • designo Iridium Silver Magno
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Black
  • AMG Green Hell Magno
  • AMG Solarbeam Yellow Metallic
  • designo Brilliant Blue Magno
  • designo Iridium Silver Magno
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Auburn Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Magma Grey/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Red Pepper Red/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • STYLE Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black MB-Tex/DINAMICA, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • STYLE Saddle Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Magma Grey/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Silver Pearl/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Red Pepper/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Auburn Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black MB-Tex/DINAMICA, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Black Exclusive Nappa/DINAMICA w/Yellow Stitching, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Nappa/DINAMICA, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Exclusive Nappa/DINAMICA w/Silver Accents and Stitching, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
polished alloy wheelsyesnono
285/40R19 tiresyesnono
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
Performance tiresyesyesyes
295/30R19 tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
325/30R Z tiresnonoyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$99,950
Starting MSRP
$115,900
Starting MSRP
$162,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.

