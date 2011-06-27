  1. Home
Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.6
5 reviews
Good but not Great

dante, 11/18/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this car last year with 58,000 miles and the day I brought it home, the transmission went! Then the shocks, and the rear suspension, and the A/C evaporator, and the front armrest, and then the doors stopped being "sucked" shut. I still think it is the best looking car on the road, not to mention it's awesome acceleration 60 to 120 MPH!! The power and heated seats are unmatched by any other car, and the use of space is also very impressive. No matter how awesome this car is, you need to have deep pockets to own one. Between $70 oil changes and $500 brakes, make sure you can afford one before you buy!!

Be Prepared To Open Your Wallet

Tim Schmidt, 06/15/2007
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love the car but it sucks the money right out of my wallet. Be prepared to spend big bucks on maintenance. My tranny just went out and cost me $4500, not to mention around 5k in other miscellaneous repairs. And this is only with in a year. Granted my car has 159,000 miles...but still. A beautiful car and I love driving it, but it is not cheap.

500E review

Todd Harris, 03/06/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The 500E is a fantastic performance car. Build quality is rock solid. Maintence can be an issue because the engine if fitted into a modified bay. The car has no cup holder and the traction control is non defeatable.

nice

Bruce the benz man, 03/19/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The best ten year old car I've owned. smooth and comfortable.the fastest tank on the road.

fabulous car

Alexis Martin, 03/13/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

fantastic car with a fantastic engine. fuel economy is surprising low in spite of a hard driving on european roads. feels like a tank

