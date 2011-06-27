  1. Home
Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 420-Class
5(87%)4(13%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
8 reviews
List Price Estimate
$827 - $1,776
Used 420-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Going strong at 270K miles

126Fan, 08/20/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 220K miles 5 years ago in excellent condition, and put 50K miles in 4+ years. No problems whatsoever, just regular maintenance and some small stuff. Just turn the key and cruise in style. The car goes at any speed on the highway, climbs any hill easily, maintains the road well on curves. I do not see a limit to how much you can drive the car, if 1) you buy it properly maintained and 2) you have a good mechanic to work on it. I was thinking of selling it at some point but since the new S-classes require so much maintenance I will probably keep it. It is very comfortable on trips for 5 people, there is lots of room in the back. If you live in cold climate buy snow tires.

Best luxery car ever built

Big Rob, 07/13/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I am an automotive dealer and I choose the car I drive. It's unbelevable the quality the Germans engineered in a car over 25 years ago that in my opinon was ahead of its time. Everyone will complain about there being no cup holders but the glide on this thing is like flying on your living room couch. Even the new ones don't glide like the old 420's. The 126 platform is heavy and long. It has a ride all its own. I have had it for 4 months and I own over 40 cars on my lot. I'm keeping this old one for myself.

Love this car

Golden Girl, 03/27/2009
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

My car is actually the 1986 model but I love it so much it is hard to get rid of it for a new one. My husband bought me it and we have grown old together. I have been looking for a new car for about 10 years now just because this car is old fashioned, but I have never seen another I like as much. Every time I have it cleaned I am so proud when they call my name and I walk out to claim my beautiful gleaming car. It is still admired all the time. My husband says because it is so hard to part with it that we should have it completely overhauled and keep it. So I am considering that. This car has been a very faithful friend, and I don't want it to hear that I may be thinking of selling it...

The Perfect Car

WheelCleaner, 09/03/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Wonderful! Still going strong (and fast!!!) at 12 yrs old.

One of the best

RayD, 10/24/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought from the original owner. It's the best riding car I have ever driven - feels like it is "planted" to the road at any speed - mileage is very good (usually Shell V Power 22+/gallon)mostly at 70 mph w/ AC or heat - private MB specialist who does routine maintenance and repair keeps trying to buy it for himself and says it will go 500k miles

