Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 400-Class
4.6
13 reviews
MB 400E perfect driving machine

Mel, 09/23/2009
17 of 19 people found this review helpful

MB 400E --- mine is already 230K mile-- -still runs good.....great.

HLE400

HLOVEUR, 06/17/2002
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

SO FAR A VERY GOOD PERFORMANCE VEHICLE.i AM VERY PLEASE WITH IT SO FAR.

Phantom ASR Issues

Charlie, 05/29/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've had 6 different Mercedes cars including new, this is my first "S" Class. I've been chasing a phantom ASR issue with this car since day one. Very high service costs, even at an independent and brutally bad gas mileage (<12) make this car better suited for the demo derby.

2nd MB is a 400E

bigfinny, 01/23/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 77K miles on it after my 1986 300E was hit from behind at 45 MPH by a Ford Explorer ( lady picking up toy on passenger side floor for child in car seat) The 300 folded nicely and after a year of PT I bought the 400. I have very much enjoyed the car. The only issues that really was bad is the wiring harness on the engine was a little to "enviromentally friendly" and literally started breaking down in operation. It was a 1K replacement with replacement and the 90K mile service. Make sure this was already done if you buy one - or ask for a discount because it NEEDS to be done now!

Going for 200k

Rawlings, 03/08/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

To pay $19k for a car that was over 60k and get over 5 yrs and 100k - with about $5k total in maintenence is a good deal. Still runs like a champ at 184,500 miles - you gotta take care of it.

