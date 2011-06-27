1992 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$901 - $1,936
Used 400-Class for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
A new model is introduced to the lineup of midsize Mercedes: the 400E. It offers V8 power, a first in this line of cars, and comes standard with an automatic transmission. Dual airbags are now standard on these pricey sedans, as are neat features like traction control, a five-speed automatic transmission, heated front seats, double paned side-windows, and a self-leveling system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mel,09/23/2009
MB 400E --- mine is already 230K mile-- -still runs good.....great.
HLOVEUR,06/17/2002
SO FAR A VERY GOOD PERFORMANCE VEHICLE.i AM VERY PLEASE WITH IT SO FAR.
Charlie,05/29/2009
I've had 6 different Mercedes cars including new, this is my first "S" Class. I've been chasing a phantom ASR issue with this car since day one. Very high service costs, even at an independent and brutally bad gas mileage (<12) make this car better suited for the demo derby.
bigfinny,01/23/2004
I bought this car with 77K miles on it after my 1986 300E was hit from behind at 45 MPH by a Ford Explorer ( lady picking up toy on passenger side floor for child in car seat) The 300 folded nicely and after a year of PT I bought the 400. I have very much enjoyed the car. The only issues that really was bad is the wiring harness on the engine was a little to "enviromentally friendly" and literally started breaking down in operation. It was a 1K replacement with replacement and the 90K mile service. Make sure this was already done if you buy one - or ask for a discount because it NEEDS to be done now!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 400-Class
Related Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019