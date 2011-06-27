  1. Home
1992 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

1992 Highlights

A new model is introduced to the lineup of midsize Mercedes: the 400E. It offers V8 power, a first in this line of cars, and comes standard with an automatic transmission. Dual airbags are now standard on these pricey sedans, as are neat features like traction control, a five-speed automatic transmission, heated front seats, double paned side-windows, and a self-leveling system.

MB 400E perfect driving machine
Mel,09/23/2009
MB 400E --- mine is already 230K mile-- -still runs good.....great.
HLE400
HLOVEUR,06/17/2002
SO FAR A VERY GOOD PERFORMANCE VEHICLE.i AM VERY PLEASE WITH IT SO FAR.
Phantom ASR Issues
Charlie,05/29/2009
I've had 6 different Mercedes cars including new, this is my first "S" Class. I've been chasing a phantom ASR issue with this car since day one. Very high service costs, even at an independent and brutally bad gas mileage (<12) make this car better suited for the demo derby.
2nd MB is a 400E
bigfinny,01/23/2004
I bought this car with 77K miles on it after my 1986 300E was hit from behind at 45 MPH by a Ford Explorer ( lady picking up toy on passenger side floor for child in car seat) The 300 folded nicely and after a year of PT I bought the 400. I have very much enjoyed the car. The only issues that really was bad is the wiring harness on the engine was a little to "enviromentally friendly" and literally started breaking down in operation. It was a 1K replacement with replacement and the 90K mile service. Make sure this was already done if you buy one - or ask for a discount because it NEEDS to be done now!
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5700 rpm
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5700 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class Overview

The Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class is offered in the following submodels: 400-Class Sedan. Available styles include 400E 4dr Sedan, and 400SE 4dr Sedan.

