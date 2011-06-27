  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
  4. Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
  5. Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 300-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 300-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$960 - $2,062
Used 300-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

300CE Sportline Coupe !

Jatindy, 07/25/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I must say that this has been a wonderful car. I have had no problems with this car since I have owned it. 5 year total. The local dealership has been great in keeping the maintinace up. Just very pleased with the car. Yoy can't go wrong. Its a straight six. There are bullet proof!

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 300-Classes for sale

Related Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles