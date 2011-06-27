Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Consumer Reviews
300D 2.5 Turbo - Great car to own
Could not be more pleased with my 300D - great performance with diesel MPG
No Urban Myth
I purchased the car with 255k on it. I have driven it for 3 years now and the mileage now sits at 448k. I once read in one of the snooty Mercedes forums that "the legendary half-million mile diesel is largely urban myth." I expect to go well beyond this number. I don`t baby it either. I sometimes go up to 16k miles between oil changes and pour used vegetable oil right in blending it with diesel in summer only of course. This has had zero effect on performance. A German tank!
A labor of Love
I purchased my 1992 300E used with 120,000 miles. If you can not personally perform major mechanical work on this car, be prepared to pay massive repair bills. Also be prepared to love this car with all your heart. It is a smooth riding, classy, wonderful automobile. You will treat her like a dysfunctional child who grows up and needs all kinds of financial support. Because it's your kid, you'll pay the money because you will fall in love with the car. I have put over $10k restoring the car and it doesn't bother me a bit because nothing drives like it/looks like it/runs like it. You can't kill it but you will spend $$$$$ keeping her going. For me...that's okay....for now.
My daily driver economy car
Somehow, I realized that my car collection was more like a guzzler collection except for my 1998 Corvette. I own a new BMW M5, a 1999 GMC Envoy, a 1988 Mercedes 560 SEC, and a 1994 GMC Jimmy, and I soon realized that nothing had good gas mileage in my garage, except for my motorcycle and Corvette. I was going to buy a Honda Civic or a Toyota Corolla, but I am 6'3" and 260 and needed leg and hip room. I discovered the MB 300SD by sheer accident, but wow, I am getting about 500 miles per tankful in the city and 600 or more on the highway. Not bad for a full size luxury sedan. And throw in all of the forums that help with everything except the most difficult of repairs and you cannot lose.
Good looking coupe
I've always had good experiences with MB's, and so far so good. High mileage car (192k) in perfect shape - some minor electrical issues (to be expected) but overall I love it. Styling is still fresh, and the twin- cam revs freely to 7000rpms making spirited driving a ball. Rear seat is worthless unless you're an infant, but I'm 6'4" and very comfy up front. Pillarless design is *great*.
Sponsored cars related to the 300-Class
Related Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner