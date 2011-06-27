Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews
It's a keeper
I bought mine 1 year ago and have put 20k on the car with no worries. It had 152k at time of purchase. This is my fifth older mbz and is my favorite one of them all. Fun to drive, great reliability and the interior layout is practical. I have seen the 3.0 liter inline six go 400k plus with just a top end rebuild. Things to be aware of: head gasket and engine harness failure. A small price to pay in overall upkeep, for a car that is safe, has classic lines and can handle high mileage with proper care.
Never buy an early 4matic
We bought this car with 147K on it. We had it checked out and were told it was in great shape. It came to us with a failed transfer case leaking a qt of hydraulic oil every 100 miles. The repair was nearly $2,000 and the part very difficult to come by. Now the front and rear engine seals are leaking and the engine has to come out. That will be another $2,000+. The water pump and alternator failed within days of each other. There have been numerous hard start problems. This is all within 4 months. The car is fun to drive but I don't trust it to go more than a month without needing some hideously expensive repair.
MB Wagon
A great car for snow country use. Love the ability to bypass chain installers. Downside is the lower fuel mileage caused by the 4matic system.
Workhorse
This car looks great, holds everything, is extremely comfortable and sturdy, and is totally reliable. I bought it with 96,000 miles on it and expect years of trouble-free driving. It's fun to drive too -- peppy and with a sporty feel. I LOVE it and recommend it to everyone.
The Best Wagon Ever Made
This is my 4th Mercedes-Benz product and it has been troble free. Never has it stayed over night in a shop. Maintance is more expensive than domestics but the quality of the job is far superior because of the dealerships' high levels of quality control. If the car needs new breaks the dealer does it right the first time, every time.
