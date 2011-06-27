Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

It's a keeper vonhippert , 09/17/2011 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought mine 1 year ago and have put 20k on the car with no worries. It had 152k at time of purchase. This is my fifth older mbz and is my favorite one of them all. Fun to drive, great reliability and the interior layout is practical. I have seen the 3.0 liter inline six go 400k plus with just a top end rebuild. Things to be aware of: head gasket and engine harness failure. A small price to pay in overall upkeep, for a car that is safe, has classic lines and can handle high mileage with proper care. Report Abuse

Never buy an early 4matic doggiemom , 01/28/2003 11 of 11 people found this review helpful We bought this car with 147K on it. We had it checked out and were told it was in great shape. It came to us with a failed transfer case leaking a qt of hydraulic oil every 100 miles. The repair was nearly $2,000 and the part very difficult to come by. Now the front and rear engine seals are leaking and the engine has to come out. That will be another $2,000+. The water pump and alternator failed within days of each other. There have been numerous hard start problems. This is all within 4 months. The car is fun to drive but I don't trust it to go more than a month without needing some hideously expensive repair. Report Abuse

MB Wagon p.elliot , 02/27/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful A great car for snow country use. Love the ability to bypass chain installers. Downside is the lower fuel mileage caused by the 4matic system. Report Abuse

Workhorse MaeWest , 11/08/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car looks great, holds everything, is extremely comfortable and sturdy, and is totally reliable. I bought it with 96,000 miles on it and expect years of trouble-free driving. It's fun to drive too -- peppy and with a sporty feel. I LOVE it and recommend it to everyone. Report Abuse