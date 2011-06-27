Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class Consumer Reviews
Top o' The Line
This is my first car, after driving trying many cars, even a couple years old Mercede's, and of course the American cars (all worthless cars), the 190E was the one for me, fits me perfectly, gets me from point A to point B in style and unbelievably fast, a lot of critics claimed this car was under-powered, I strongly disagree, this car is old, but still in style and looks new after all these years.
All-Around Better Than You'd Expect
The car is actually a 1987 190e 2.6 with power seat/headrests and ABS. I have driven this car 3000 miles since purchase and I have to say that of all 40 cars I've ever owned - this Baby Benz gets the award for best all-around automobile. It's comfortable, quiet, economical on the gas, roomy and has tons of trunk space. The 170hp engine never fails to surprise!. The car simply does everything better than you would expect. At 23 years old, it feels and drives like it's brand new - a testament to the build quality of Mercedes Benz.
Wonderful little car
When a relative (the proverbial little old lady) gave us this car last year, it had 15,000 miles on it. Now it has 25,000 and is still in flawless condition. It is the perfect size for a small family sedan, but not big enough for long trips with more than 2 people. I would have thought the gas mileage would be a little better. 20 mpg is all she gets, and premium fuel is required. Edmunds tells me the trade-in value of this car is $3,500! If I could find 10 of these cars, with 25,000 miles or less, in cherry condition I would buy them all.
My 190 is Hot
I have used my baby for about 3 years now. I must confess, I've never driven a Mercedes better than this one. Starts in the mornings very well, fuel economy is fantastic. Transmission is so smooth (soft clutching system) Suspension is very tough, never changed my shock absorbers. I've not fixed anything in the engine so far. No kick or alternator problems. It's just the perfect ride. I'll recommend it to anyone who cares to know.
Very Happy with my 190
This is my second 190. Had the 2.3 but moved into the 2.6 10 years ago. What a difference! The 190 2.6 is a mimi 560SEL. Have made intermitent replacements (i.e. radiator/O2 sensor/altenator/shocks) but it still is a strong car. Would not hesitate to drive it cross country and back tomorrow..12 years old and 207k miles! The last model of the realiable "Baby Benz"!
