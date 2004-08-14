Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class for Sale Near Me

190-Class Reviews

Top o' The Line
ChrisK,08/14/2004
This is my first car, after driving trying many cars, even a couple years old Mercede's, and of course the American cars (all worthless cars), the 190E was the one for me, fits me perfectly, gets me from point A to point B in style and unbelievably fast, a lot of critics claimed this car was under-powered, I strongly disagree, this car is old, but still in style and looks new after all these years.
