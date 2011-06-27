Used 2004 Mazda Tribute SUV Consumer Reviews
nice ride
you should have all the cat. converters checked for clogges,ie rear 1 it will blow a hole in egr valve. costing about 285.00 , i had mine removed and replaced with pipe . resolved issues. cts will clogged from unburned gas causing motor to shut down. this pipe trick does the job. all happened at 121k. also keep gas filter changed. its on frame, easy to do.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE my Tribute
I bought my tribute over a year ago- with over 100k miles on it- a lot, I know, by I'm a poor college student! This was well worth the investment. I do all normal maintenance regularly And have had no major problems. It's really roomy, reliable, and safe! I love the 4WD in the winter! I am amazed at how smooth it drives. I do not have a garage to store it in unfortunately, but there have still been no issues- in the winter I. Let it warm up and it does great. The back storage is great, it seems like I'm always packing up. I would definitely recommend this car!
Mazda Tribute Going Strong 160,000 mi.
These are such well built, reliable SUVs. Our 2004 with 160,000 mi. has never broken down or failed to deliver power towing our 18" SeaRay boat back and forth between FL & WI. No problems ever in the motor, drive train, electronics, operational parts like doors, lights, AC, heat, seat controls, etc. We'll drive it on until we need to buy a new Mazda.
- Safety
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First SUV
I purchased my 2004 Mazada Tribute used with 85.000 miles in early Oct. 2012. I decided to down size from my last vehicle which was a Crysler Town and Country mini van. I did alot of research and the Tribute kept coming out on top. This is a great little SUV. It is fun to drive, peepy, and gets mileage as advertised. It has no rattles and controls are easy to reach. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles that my mini van did but I am enjoying it completely. I love my Tribute and plan to drive it for many years.
I love my Tribute
I purchased this in September 2014, with about 96k miles on it. It has a few scrapes and a cracked rear bumper so I got it at a decent price. Evidently the one previous owner took excellent care of it (all scheduled maintenance performed), and it has run fine until this very rainy morning. Flashing engine light, weak acceleration, burning smell and chuggy movement led me straight to the repair shop. 3 out of 6 ignition coils and the spark plugs were just about spent causing it to misfire. Not a cheap repair due the intake manifold needing to be removed which is a pretty big deal. Plugs were due to be replaced anyway. All else looks good and now it's good to go for many more miles.
Sponsored cars related to the Tribute
Related Used 2004 Mazda Tribute SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner