Used 2004 Mazda Tribute SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Tribute
4.7
175 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

nice ride

b. rod., 09/01/2015
LX-V6 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

you should have all the cat. converters checked for clogges,ie rear 1 it will blow a hole in egr valve. costing about 285.00 , i had mine removed and replaced with pipe . resolved issues. cts will clogged from unburned gas causing motor to shut down. this pipe trick does the job. all happened at 121k. also keep gas filter changed. its on frame, easy to do.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE my Tribute

chicago2624, 12/10/2013
27 of 28 people found this review helpful

I bought my tribute over a year ago- with over 100k miles on it- a lot, I know, by I'm a poor college student! This was well worth the investment. I do all normal maintenance regularly And have had no major problems. It's really roomy, reliable, and safe! I love the 4WD in the winter! I am amazed at how smooth it drives. I do not have a garage to store it in unfortunately, but there have still been no issues- in the winter I. Let it warm up and it does great. The back storage is great, it seems like I'm always packing up. I would definitely recommend this car!

Mazda Tribute Going Strong 160,000 mi.

Susan Barry, 10/26/2015
DX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

These are such well built, reliable SUVs. Our 2004 with 160,000 mi. has never broken down or failed to deliver power towing our 18" SeaRay boat back and forth between FL & WI. No problems ever in the motor, drive train, electronics, operational parts like doors, lights, AC, heat, seat controls, etc. We'll drive it on until we need to buy a new Mazda.

Safety
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
First SUV

nanski50, 12/04/2012
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2004 Mazada Tribute used with 85.000 miles in early Oct. 2012. I decided to down size from my last vehicle which was a Crysler Town and Country mini van. I did alot of research and the Tribute kept coming out on top. This is a great little SUV. It is fun to drive, peepy, and gets mileage as advertised. It has no rattles and controls are easy to reach. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles that my mini van did but I am enjoying it completely. I love my Tribute and plan to drive it for many years.

I love my Tribute

walker328, 04/27/2015
LX-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

I purchased this in September 2014, with about 96k miles on it. It has a few scrapes and a cracked rear bumper so I got it at a decent price. Evidently the one previous owner took excellent care of it (all scheduled maintenance performed), and it has run fine until this very rainy morning. Flashing engine light, weak acceleration, burning smell and chuggy movement led me straight to the repair shop. 3 out of 6 ignition coils and the spark plugs were just about spent causing it to misfire. Not a cheap repair due the intake manifold needing to be removed which is a pretty big deal. Plugs were due to be replaced anyway. All else looks good and now it's good to go for many more miles.

