Used 1991 Mazda RX-7 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Still love my rotary
This car a been extremely reliable for the entire time I've owned it. It now has 215,000 miles, and has only a little more than maintenance done. It did have to be repainted, due to peeling, which is fairly common on white cars from that time period (not just Mazdas).
Soon to be classic
The turbo model is getting rare and people are starting to look for unmolested specimens. It is a great car with a definite 1990s look to it. Perfect weight distribution and decent power is pure win. The turbo models have huge potential to make power. Things I dislike are interior rattles and plastic quality. The car is 17 years old at least, so I guess it is expected.
Rotary Review
I have owned a 91 n/a rx7 for over a year now and have fallen in love. For such a small engine it packs a punch. Handling is great, acceleration is outstanding considering engine size, manual transmission a must if performance is required. Will out perform many new cars and almost all unmodified 4 cylinder and some 6 cylinder cars. No major repairs yet, just basics such as brakes, plugs and wires, tires, etc. Check and change oil regularly. As long as maintenance is performed when or before schedule its an excellent car.
Non-turbo Review
Absolutely fun to drive. Very responsive, both handling and acceleration. Change oil responsibly, engine requires no major maintance over its life. Engine is very smooth, never hesitates even in high rpms. Some minor electrical problems known, mostly confined to the interior.
Turbo Rotary Power!
Ever since I got into rotary engines, I just could not stop. It has become an addiction. I started off with a 1991 coupe, I loved the smoothness of the ride and acceleration. Once I got a rotary turbo, I have been hooked. Power in the mid-high RPMs is superb. The handling and feel of the car is world class. I do not think I can sell this car unless it is for a 93+ RX-7. During its time in the late 80s, it was the champ.
