Used 1999 Mazda Protege Consumer Reviews

glad i baught this car! mazdafan , 02/20/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought a new protege in 99, the car has always been really trustworthy! The car really hasn't had any real problems besides normal maint (alternator, oil changes, brakes etc.) I have always kept up maint on this car and has allowed this car to still run just like it did when I drove it off the lot even after 311,000 miles! I have never had to do any Major engine or trans work on this car and still trust it enough to make 3 400 mile trips a week! On the highway it gets about 35-40 mpg and citywise mid20s to lower 30s! One complaint is that the cupholders are to small and are placed too close to the dash and shifter. Also long trips the seats can get uncomfortable! But great car and value!

The most reliable/most boring car ever. J. Victor , 11/24/2010 ES 4dr Sedan 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've owned and driven this car going into my 3rd Michigan winter, and aside from routine oil changes and brake maintanence, have had ZERO problems with this car. It's been a rock solid little go-kart. It's also totally boring. I might think higher of it with a splash of color (as mine is silver with grey interior), and it has no fun toys to speak of (typical PW/PL/cruise) but I can count on it to run and run well. Engine still has some 'zoomzoom' even after 170K miles. Very impressed with this thing's longevity.

181k Miles, Still Strong No, Major Repairs Chris M. , 04/01/2016 DX 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I drive the 5 speed a mannual. Inherited it from my dad who put 90k on it. I love this car. It's pretty basic in terms of style and mechanics. To me that's the beauty in it all. It was perfect for a college kid. Easy to maintain. I have hand no major problems with this car. Just normal wear and tear. The biggest issue I ever had was replacing the intake manifold two times. It failed due to rust. Luckily, I have access to a great junkyard & got parts for pennies. Car is so easy to service, I do it all by myself. (Oil changes, sparkplugs, filters, etc.) Interior is basic cloth, manual widows etc. But I have no rips in the seats and everything still works as it should. Oh and this car still has the original clutch & timing belt. Never had any leaks, the engine bay is dry. My car dosent burn oil. Would Def buy another or recommend. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Papa's rave papa31 , 03/01/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great little car