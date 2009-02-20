Used 1999 Mazda Protege for Sale Near Me
4 listings
- 146,038 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,880
- 95,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
- 159,585 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,950
- 111,587 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,390
mazdafan,02/20/2009
I bought a new protege in 99, the car has always been really trustworthy! The car really hasn't had any real problems besides normal maint (alternator, oil changes, brakes etc.) I have always kept up maint on this car and has allowed this car to still run just like it did when I drove it off the lot even after 311,000 miles! I have never had to do any Major engine or trans work on this car and still trust it enough to make 3 400 mile trips a week! On the highway it gets about 35-40 mpg and citywise mid20s to lower 30s! One complaint is that the cupholders are to small and are placed too close to the dash and shifter. Also long trips the seats can get uncomfortable! But great car and value!