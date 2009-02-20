Used 1999 Mazda Protege for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Protege Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 2001 Mazda Protege LX in White
    used

    2001 Mazda Protege LX

    146,038 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,880

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda Protege
    used

    2003 Mazda Protege

    95,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda Protege LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Mazda Protege LX

    159,585 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 1993 Mazda Protege DX
    used

    1993 Mazda Protege DX

    111,587 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,390

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda Protege searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Protege
  4. Used 1999 Mazda Protege

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Protege

Read recent reviews for the Mazda Protege
Overall Consumer Rating
4.555 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (4%)
glad i baught this car!
mazdafan,02/20/2009
I bought a new protege in 99, the car has always been really trustworthy! The car really hasn't had any real problems besides normal maint (alternator, oil changes, brakes etc.) I have always kept up maint on this car and has allowed this car to still run just like it did when I drove it off the lot even after 311,000 miles! I have never had to do any Major engine or trans work on this car and still trust it enough to make 3 400 mile trips a week! On the highway it gets about 35-40 mpg and citywise mid20s to lower 30s! One complaint is that the cupholders are to small and are placed too close to the dash and shifter. Also long trips the seats can get uncomfortable! But great car and value!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
Protege
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to