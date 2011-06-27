Used 1994 Mazda MX-6 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Definate must have
This car is completely and utterly a beauty. I have never loved driving a car sooo much. It handles like a dream and when you want it to go, it goes. And it does it very very fast!
A fun, sporty car
The Mazda MX6 is a great car both in looks and performance. It looks as sporty and cool as any new car on the road and doesn't look dated. In addition, it has good connection with the road and makes you feel like driving forever once you are behind the wheel. I took it on a cross-country trip and it was a total dream! If you can find one of these, buy it! You'll feel like a star.
Best Car Ever
It handles like it on rails! Funner then driving a a Go Cart. Most dependable car I ever drove.
Love/Hate Relationship
While I love the looks and performance of my car, I have to admit I've spent a lot of money on major repairs. I bought it after 51k miles. Being the second owner, I've had to replace the motor mounts and the whole front axle because the original mounts went bad and lifted my engine up damaging my CV axle! Second, my transmission died twice. The first time, I replaced it with a used one and then after 50k miles I had to pay for an overhaul ($1800). Could it be just plain bad luck? But like a star-crossed fool, I stick with my car because I like the look and the way it handles.
Green Machine
I purchased this car new (loaded) in 94 and have been very pleased with the performance and reliability of the car. I have never spent much on the car except for a leak with the water pump which caused the electric control box to short out, it was a $500 repair. I plan on keeping it another 3 or 4 years.
