2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews

Wow

Floyd Taylor Golden III, 07/05/2020
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I just purchased 2020, club auto convertible in sol red this little rocket has plenty of power for city driving, the handling is incredible, it’s a sung fit I’m looking for years of fun.

Well-equipped for "Costco Run"

bobbiJay, 08/01/2020
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
"Second Most Fun You Can Have with Clothes On." There's an "Aftermarket package" that'll VASTLY improve the day-to-day usability by adding "car-GO" capacity. The Surco trunk rack is really quick and easy; they're often available on craigslist for a hundred bucks or so. The trailer hitch is more work and expense, but FAR more capable. Careful, though. "Giving Friends a Lift to the Airport" is hard to decline if they know you've got a trailer... 1. Surco removable trunk rack (See https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_nkw=surco%20miata%20rack ) 2. eTrailer "Class I" hitch (See https://www.etrailer.com/vm/Mazda/MX-5+Miata/hitch ) Plus one or more of the following: 3a. Harbor Freight "Mini Trailer" (See https://duckduckgo.com/?q=!harborfreight+mini+trailer&t=ffab&ia=web ) 3b. Harbor Freight Mini Carrier (See https://duckduckgo.com/?q=!harborfreight+alumminum+carrier&t=ffab&ia=web )

