Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews

Best Roadster. Rog , 12/31/2015 SE 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I was tired of the ho hum experience of the past 40 yrs of the typical everyday cars, having grown up will cars that can lay rubber for 3 blocks and blow your mind in the quarter....family van's, company cars, rentals...yaaawwwnnn. So when the last kid was driving their own car..I bought a used Masda Mx 5 six speed roadster two years ago and absolutely love to drive again..It gets great gas mileage (much better than reported) and that is on two lane mountain roads.. Takes corners like my old Triumph cafe racer and can handle speeds over 120 without a hitch. Snow is no problem either with the M&S tires for winter driving..Went over Monarch pass last year in a blizzard. ..it has a higher ground clearance than expected, but do need to watch those big speed bumps..No mechanical issues to date. I would definitely buy another one.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Summer Car ric387 , 05/28/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Sold a 62 T-Bird and wanted an affordable used convertible as replacement. Tan interior and manual transmission were only requirements and purpose was for a summer car and not as a daily driver. Was not a Miata fan to start with and bought one from a friend mainly because I knew it was reliable and well taken care of. Also liked the fact that it was British Racing Green and a Special Edition fully loaded. Paid half the price I expected to pay for my original choices of z4 or boxster with same age/mileage. So far, so good. Comfort above what I expected. Acceptable motor/wind noise. Fun to drive. No rattles. Look and feel very solid.

Frank's Silver Miata fgalea , 01/12/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Not my daily driver, a joy to drive. Can't help smiling when I'm in her and prideful when I look back at her when I walk away after a satisfying run in the sun. Even with the top up, it's fun to drive. I feel a real connection with the road and have a hard time parking her when it's time to face the real world. Never a problem. Not a powerful car but a powerful fun car.

A drivers dream skpetter , 07/19/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I just got my second roadster a MX5 LS and I am sorry that I waited 23 years. My first car I bought after college was a 1972 Fiat 850 Spyder that constantly made trips up and down the pacific Coast Highway. Mazda's version of the roader updates all the fun of a classic lightweight roadster with the technology of today. The transmission is fantastic and well spaced and the acceleration is fantastic. It runs well on the freeway and the only regret I have is I now live in Florida so I can't have the exprience of mountain driving up to Angelest Crest on those great winding roads to Crestline. You dont ride in his car you are one with it