Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews
Best Roadster.
I was tired of the ho hum experience of the past 40 yrs of the typical everyday cars, having grown up will cars that can lay rubber for 3 blocks and blow your mind in the quarter....family van's, company cars, rentals...yaaawwwnnn. So when the last kid was driving their own car..I bought a used Masda Mx 5 six speed roadster two years ago and absolutely love to drive again..It gets great gas mileage (much better than reported) and that is on two lane mountain roads.. Takes corners like my old Triumph cafe racer and can handle speeds over 120 without a hitch. Snow is no problem either with the M&S tires for winter driving..Went over Monarch pass last year in a blizzard. ..it has a higher ground clearance than expected, but do need to watch those big speed bumps..No mechanical issues to date. I would definitely buy another one....
Summer Car
Sold a 62 T-Bird and wanted an affordable used convertible as replacement. Tan interior and manual transmission were only requirements and purpose was for a summer car and not as a daily driver. Was not a Miata fan to start with and bought one from a friend mainly because I knew it was reliable and well taken care of. Also liked the fact that it was British Racing Green and a Special Edition fully loaded. Paid half the price I expected to pay for my original choices of z4 or boxster with same age/mileage. So far, so good. Comfort above what I expected. Acceptable motor/wind noise. Fun to drive. No rattles. Look and feel very solid.
Frank's Silver Miata
Not my daily driver, a joy to drive. Can't help smiling when I'm in her and prideful when I look back at her when I walk away after a satisfying run in the sun. Even with the top up, it's fun to drive. I feel a real connection with the road and have a hard time parking her when it's time to face the real world. Never a problem. Not a powerful car but a powerful fun car.
A drivers dream
I just got my second roadster a MX5 LS and I am sorry that I waited 23 years. My first car I bought after college was a 1972 Fiat 850 Spyder that constantly made trips up and down the pacific Coast Highway. Mazda's version of the roader updates all the fun of a classic lightweight roadster with the technology of today. The transmission is fantastic and well spaced and the acceleration is fantastic. It runs well on the freeway and the only regret I have is I now live in Florida so I can't have the exprience of mountain driving up to Angelest Crest on those great winding roads to Crestline. You dont ride in his car you are one with it
Couldn't Ask For More
Had it a little over 2 weeks now. It is my daily driver and I couldn't ask for more. I'm a pilot so the interior is well suited for me. Just a short reach for everything I need and the seats are very comfortable. BTW, I'm 6"1'. Yes, driving it is a pure joy. For a short time I drove it on an interstate and keeping up with everyone at 80 then 100 it was rock solid. I thought it was be shaking and moving all over the place. Mine is a 6 speed and I don't rev the engine much past 4,000 between shifts yet get 25 MPG. Kinda surprised at it being that low but it's a small price to pay for this much fun. It still looks brand new and I catch people looking at it all time. Very cool.
