Used 1996 Mazda MPV Features & Specs

More about the 1996 MPV
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151715
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg15/20 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/336.6 mi.294.0/392.0 mi.277.2/336.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.6 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG151715
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5000 rpm155 hp @ 5000 rpm155 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.36.1 ft.39.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.33.4 in.33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38 cu.ft.110 cu.ft.38 cu.ft.
Length183.5 in.183.5 in.183.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2600 lbs.2600 lbs.2600 lbs.
Curb weight4105 lbs.3970 lbs.4105 lbs.
Height70.8 in.68.1 in.70.8 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.1400.0 lbs.1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width71.9 in.71.9 in.71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Marina Green
  • Sand Mica
  • White
  • Crimson Mica
  • Bordeaux Mica
  • Sand Mica
  • White
  • Marina Green
  • Starlight Mica
  • Crimson Mica
  • Starlight Mica
  • Crimson Mica
  • Sand Mica
  • White
  • Marina Green
