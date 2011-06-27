Used 1995 Mazda MPV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/336.6 mi.297.0/396.0 mi.294.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.6 gal.
Combined MPG151717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5000 rpm155 hp @ 5000 rpm155 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38 cu.ft.38 cu.ft.38 cu.ft.
Length175.8 in.175.8 in.175.8 in.
Curb weight4040 lbs.3745 lbs.3745 lbs.
Height70.8 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width72.3 in.71.9 in.71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Prestige Silver Metallic
  • Hunter Green Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Prestige Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • White
  • Hunter Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Prestige Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Midnight Blue
