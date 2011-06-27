  1. Home
Used 1994 Mazda MPV Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6
Combined MPG1915
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/349.8 mi.277.2/336.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG1915
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size2.6 l3.0 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 4600 rpm155 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38 cu.ft.38 cu.ft.
Length175.8 in.175.8 in.
Curb weight3515 lbs.4010 lbs.
Height68.1 in.70.8 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width71.9 in.72.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Clear White
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Elegant Beige Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Prestige Silver Metallic
