Used 1999 Mazda Millenia Sedan Consumer Reviews
99' Mazda Millinia
Can't say enough about reliability, I bought it new and it still drives with the performance as the day I drove it off the lot. I have 180K miles and still going. Never let me down on the highway. over 12yrs the only things that I have had to replace was an alternator after 70K miles, radiator after 130Kmiles, timing belt after 150kmiles, all other maintenance was routine done by myself such as brakes and oil changes. Great buy only regret is seating is low and now highway noise...but after 12 yrs who can complain!
1999 Mazda Millenia S
I bought this car new and have generally enjoyed it for 9 years. Contrary to what the handbook and one of the reviewers say, the supercharged engine runs fine on 87 octane; in fact it got worse mileage on 91 octane. My car currently has 84000 miles on it, and I just drove it in late summer (90+ degrees heat) to the Outer Banks. It ran fine and provided excellent air conditioning the whole way. I followed Mazda's suggestion to replace the timing belt at 65000 miles and also had the water pump replaced (leaking). Oxygen sensors went out and a vacuum line popped off at 45000 and 50000 miles, respectively. Catalytic converter failed at 75000 miles (too early), for which Mazda picked up expense.
Miller Cycle Smoothy
I purchased this car used with 24k miles on it 3.5 years ago. I now have 60k on it and it has had no problems. The Miller Cycle engine (210hp) is smooth and responsive. The power off the line is outstanding. Great quality inside and out. This car is one of the best kept secrets out there.
Bargain Lexus
When I test drove my Millenia I was amazed. It had 101,000 miles on it and was in perfect shape. They drive like a Lexus but cost half the price. Driver and front passenger have lots of leg room, but not near enough head room. The backseat seems to be more comfortable. The dash layout is very well done in my opinon, and the automatic steering wheel is a nice touch. The Bose sound is fantasic. The steering is smooth, quick and very accurate. the brakes are great and stop fast. The car just feels SOLID. The only thing I can say that truly bothers me about the car is the fact that parts are extremely expensive for a Japanese car. And most work needs to be done at the dealer.
great but be prepared to spend
This was my first car and I loved it when I first bought it . The style is slick and unique. The only problem is the maintenance. It cost a lot of money to maintain and the check engine light comes on for everything. It is impossible to get the car to pass an inspection in new york!!! The car is very sensitive and cost a lot to maintain.
