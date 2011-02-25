Used 1999 Mazda Millenia for Sale Near Me
- 183,693 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Millenia
mrm2u2004,02/25/2011
Can't say enough about reliability, I bought it new and it still drives with the performance as the day I drove it off the lot. I have 180K miles and still going. Never let me down on the highway. over 12yrs the only things that I have had to replace was an alternator after 70K miles, radiator after 130Kmiles, timing belt after 150kmiles, all other maintenance was routine done by myself such as brakes and oil changes. Great buy only regret is seating is low and now highway noise...but after 12 yrs who can complain!
