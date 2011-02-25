Used 1999 Mazda Millenia for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Millenia Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2000 Mazda Millenia S
    used

    2000 Mazda Millenia S

    183,693 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Millenia

Read recent reviews for the Mazda Millenia
Overall Consumer Rating
4.742 Reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (2%)
99' Mazda Millinia
mrm2u2004,02/25/2011
Can't say enough about reliability, I bought it new and it still drives with the performance as the day I drove it off the lot. I have 180K miles and still going. Never let me down on the highway. over 12yrs the only things that I have had to replace was an alternator after 70K miles, radiator after 130Kmiles, timing belt after 150kmiles, all other maintenance was routine done by myself such as brakes and oil changes. Great buy only regret is seating is low and now highway noise...but after 12 yrs who can complain!
