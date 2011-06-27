  1. Home
Used 1995 Mazda Millenia Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.2
41 reviews
After 13 years it still runs like new

joeyB, 11/23/2010
Mine is L version which I bought with 8000 miles in '97 and it currently has 190,000 miles. The car is very reliable and still my daily driver (13 years!). Only performed scheduled maintenance. The paint faded and the driver's leather seat ripped but other than that it runs really well. Even the A/C is still cold.

Best car I ever owned

giogolf, 05/04/2002
Bought it at 32000 miles, have doubled the miles since then and have put a total of $24.71 into the car (defective oil sending unit). Was rear-ended on the highway by a mid- size truck, car protected all occupants perfectly. Unbeleivable realiablilty.

Great car for the $$$

lexus Mania, 12/26/2002
I bought this car December of 2001 for $7000. I have had it for 1 year now, and NO PROBLEMS. I would like 500hp in the car and I wold like a Bose 600W system, and a DVD player, and Leather better than a Bentley but Hey I'm just spending $7,000. For the money this is the best car out thier. No questions asked.

LOVE THE MILLENIA

JIMBO, 03/03/2002
I WOULD BUY ANOTHER IN A HEARTBEAT - TOO BAD THEY DIDN'T FOLLOW THRU ON THIS LINE....QUALITY FOR A GOOD PRICE IN THIS TYPE OF CAR.

Excellent car for the money

Jeff Buice, 06/18/2003
Excellent car overall. Had very little maintenance issues but the little ones I did were very expensive to repair (S model). Fun to drive, love the Bose radio, leather seats are awesome, moonroof is convenient, has power everything.

